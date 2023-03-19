Jump to content

Russian president Putin visits occupied city of Mariupol

Russian news agencies say Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol, his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September

Via AP news wire
Sunday 19 March 2023 08:02
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol, Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday morning, in what would mark his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Mariupol became a worldwide symbol of defiance after outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May.

On Saturday, Putin traveled to Crimea, a short distance southwest of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine.

