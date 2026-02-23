Israeli settlers torch and deface a West Bank mosque as Ramadan begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Israeli settlers vandalized a mosque in the Israeli-occupied West Bank early Monday, spray-painting offensive phrases and setting a fire, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Ministry.

Worshippers coming for the first prayers of the day found the damage and a still smoldering fire, which spewed black smoke across the entrance of the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in the town of Tell, near Nablus, and stained the ornate doorway.

“I was shocked when I opened the door," said Munir Ramdan, who lives near the mosque. "The fire had been burning here in the area, the glass was broken here, and the door was broken.”

Security camera footage shows two people walking towards the mosque carrying gasoline and a can of spray paint, and running away a few minutes later, Ramdan said.

The Religious Affairs Ministry said that settlers vandalized or attacked 45 mosques in the West Bank last year. The incident came as Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan.

“The provocation is directed especially at the person who is fasting, because you are fasting and entering a month of mercy and forgiveness from God,” said Salem Ishtayeh, a resident of Tell. “So they like to provoke you with words — it’s not that they are attacking you personally, they are attacking your religion, the Islamic faith.”

The Israeli military and police said that they responded to the incident and were searching for suspects. The military said that it “strongly condemns” harm done to religious institutions.

Palestinians and rights groups say that Israeli authorities routinely fail to prosecute settlers or hold them accountable for violence.

There has been a recent surge in violence from settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. Last week, settlers killed a 19-year-old Palestinian-American man, Nasrallah Abu Siyam.

___

Lidman reported from Tel Aviv, Israel.