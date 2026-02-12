Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Photos of sheep and goats for sale at a West Bank livestock market

Before dawn on the outskirts of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians gather at a livestock market to buy sheep and goats.

While it is still dark, trucks roll in from surrounding villages, driven by traditional shepherds and farmers bringing their animals to an open square.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 6 to 9 a.m., customers arrive near Balata Refugee Camp. Some huddle against the morning chill, warming themselves beside a small bonfire improvised from an old sofa.

Prices are negotiated on the spot, depending on each animal’s size, weight, and overall condition. On average, a sheep sells for around 40 shekels (about $13) per kilogram. Residents say livestock prices have risen in recent years, partly due to shrinking grazing land, which they attribute to violent actions by Israeli settlers.

Demand increases ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, though the market’s busiest and most significant season comes during Eid al-Adha, when the ritual sacrifice of sheep holds deep religious and cultural meaning.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in