Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Coup fears in Burkina Faso as gunfire erupts and soldiers block government buildings

Events in Ouagadougou bear hallmark of other recent power grabs across region

Zoe Tidman
Friday 30 September 2022 18:00
Comments
<p>Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed in Ouagadougou on Friday</p>

Burkina Faso soldiers are seen deployed in Ouagadougou on Friday

(AFP/Getty)

Heavy gunfire in the capital of Burkina Faso and a large blast near its presidential palace has sparked rumours of a possible coup against the military government.

Soldiers have taken up positions along the presidency’s avenue and blocked access to government buildings and national television, which was off-air on Friday.

Military vehicles were spotted along several streets that remained deserted as residents stayed indoors.

There has not yet been any official confirmation of a coup.

Even so, the events in Ouagadougou bore the hallmarks of other power grabs that have swept across west and central Africa over the past two years.

Recommended

They follow protests against the military that have erupted in cities across the country this week.

The gunfire and mobilisiation of soldiers in the capital on Friday comes just nine months after a military junta seized control in a coup and put Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in charge.

The president has just returned back to Burkina Faso from a trip to the United Nations General Assembly.

His takeover in January was largely celebrated by civilians fed up with the former president – who was democratically elected – and a civilian government that was unable to rein in Islamist militants who have killed thousands of civilians in recent years and taken over large parts of the north and east.

However, Mr Damiba – who vowed to restore security – has faced mounting criticism over unabated attacks by Islamic extremists since taking control.

Recommended

Just this week, 11 were killed and 50 civilians missing following an attack on a convoy taking supplies to a northern town.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in