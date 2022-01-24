Burkina Faso President Kabore ‘detained in coup attempt’
Heavy gunfire has been heard in the capital
Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore has been detained at a military camp by mutinying soldiers, two security sources and a West African diplomat said on Monday, following heavy gunfire around his residence on Sunday night in the capital Ouagadougou.
Several armoured vehicles of the presidential fleet, riddled with bullets, could be seen near the president’s residence on Monday morning. One was spattered with blood. Residents of the president’s neighbourhood reported heavy gunfire overnight.
The government had denied rumours on Sunday that a coup was underway as sustained gunfire rang out for hours from several military camps, with mutinying soldiers demanding more support for their fight against Islamist militants.
Government sources could not immediately be reached on Monday.
Frustration has risen in the West African country in recent months due to the frequent killing of civilians and soldiers by the militants, some of whom have links to Islamic State and al Qaeda.
Protesters had come out to support the mutineers on Sunday and ransacked the headquarters of Kabore’s political party.
The government declared a curfew and closed schools for two days.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies