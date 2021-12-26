South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran, has died aged 90, the president’s office has said.

Archbishop Tutu was widely regarded as “South Africa’s moral conscience” because of his staunch opposition to the apartheid regime. Famously saying that “if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his passing was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

He described Archbishop Tutu as a “patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

Renowned for his cheerful disposition, Archbishop Tutu nevertheless was unafraid of using his platform to speak harsh truths, once saying in 2007: “I wish I could shut-up. I can’t”.

Tutu coined the phrase “rainbow nation” to describe South Africa, and remained a tireless defender of human rights after the demise of apartheid- using his profile to campaign against corruption, poverty, xenophobia, homophobia, and raise awareness for HIV and Aids among many other things.

He was also a fierce critic of South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, under president Jacob Zuma.

Born in Klerksdorp on October , 1931, Desmond Mpilo Tutu, he initially trained as a teacher before choosing to study theology and become ordained as a priest in 1960.

He came to study theology at King’s College London in the 1960s before going back to South Africa. In 1975 he was appointed Dean of St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg, the first black person to hold that position.

From 1976 to 1978 he was Bishop of Lesotho , in 1985 he became Bishop of Johannesburg, and then the year after, the Archbishop of Cape Town - the most senior position in southern Africa’s Anglican hierarchy.

After the fall of apartheid, Tutu headed the Truth and Reconciliation Commission - a body assembled to hear witnesses describe past human rights violations and, in some cases, to grant amnesty to perpetrators of crimes if they were willing to testify.

The Commission was seen as a key part of the transition to fully democratic South Africa.