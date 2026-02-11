Ferry capsizes on Nile River leaving at least 15 people dead
Residents and rescue teams were still searching for at least six other people
At least 15 people have died after a passenger ferry capsized on the Nile River in Sudan.
Women and children were among the dozens of passengers on the ferry when it sank in the Shendi district in northern Nile River province Wednesday.
The Sudan Doctors Network said at least 15 bodies have been recovered.
Residents and rescue teams were still searching for at least six other people. Six people survived the tragedy, the group said.
The network urged authorities to deploy specialized rescue teams and equipment to accelerate search efforts.
Such tragedies on overloaded boats are not uncommon on waterways in the African nation, where safety measures are often disregarded.
