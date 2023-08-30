Gabon coup – live: Military claims to have seized power after Ali Bongo wins disputed presidential election
Gabon military claims to have taken control of country as gun fire heard ringing out in capital Libreville
Watch: Gabon military declares coup live on TV after Ali Bongo wins disputed election
A group of military officers in Gabon went on national television to claim they had seized control of the country minutes after it was announced that president Ali Bongo had won a third term.
The officers, who claimed to represent all the Central African state’s security and defence forces, declared that the results of the election had been cancelled.
All borders were closed until further notice and state institutions were dissolved, the group said on TV station Gabon 24. Just minutes after the statement gunfire could be heard ringing out in the capital Libreville.
President Bongo’s family has ruled the country that produces oil and manganese for more than half a century.
There was no immediate comment from the government of Gabon, which is a member of the oil producer group OPEC, and there were no immediate reports on the whereabouts of Bongo, who was last seen in public casting his vote on Saturday.
French prime minister Elisabeth Borne said France, Gabon’s former colonial ruler, was following the situation closely.
Who is Ali Bongo?
Ali Bongo was born Alain Bernard Bongo in Congo-Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo, in February 1959.
He is the son of Omar Bongo, who took control of Gabon in 1967 and the family has retained a tight grip on the oil rich nation ever since.
The president was sent to a private school in the upmarket Paris suburb of Neuilly, and later, to the Sorbonne where he studied law.
This international upbringing led many in Gabon to view him as an outsider.
His critics describe him as a spoilt, playboy prince who sees ruling Gabon as a birthright and accused him of doing little to channel its oil and other wealth towards the population of some 2.3 million people, a third of whom live in poverty.
Others, meanwhile, see the one-time funk singer as a reformer who was voted in democratically.
Eight coup in West and Central Africa since 2020
If successful, the coup would be the eighth in West and Central Africa since 2020.
The latest one, in Niger, was in July. Military officers have also seized power in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Chad.
Niger and other Sahel countries have been battling Islamist insurgencies that have eroded faith in democratic governments.
Gabon, which lies further south on the Atlantic coast, is not facing the same challenges, but a coup would suggest a further sign of democratic backsliding in a volatile region.
Gunfire heard in Gabon capital as military says it has seized power in coup
Loud gunfire was reported across the Gabonese capital Libreville in the early hours of Wednesday.
Around 12 Gabonese soldiers took over a television channel’s broadcast to announce that they were dissolving “all the institutions of the republic” and said they represented all security and defence forces in Gabon.
Shweta Sharma reports:
Gunfire heard in Gabon capital as military says it has seized power in coup
Twelve Gabonese soldiers take over television channel’s broadcast to announce they are dissolving ‘all the institutions of the republic’
Military claims to have seized power
Senior military officers appeared on Gabon national television to announce a coup following the country’s presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday, Holly Patrick reports.
Soldiers spoke on Gabon 24 minutes after the state election body announced president Ali Bongo won a third term, declaring that they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation.
Officers claimed that election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice, and state institutions dissolved.
Bongo’s team rejected allegations of fraud by Albert Ondo Ossam, who came in second place, and his opposition alliance after a vote marred by numerous polling stations opening several hours late.
Watch the clip below:
Gabon military declare coup live on TV after Ali Bongo wins disputed election
Senior military officers appeared on Gabon national television to announce a coup following the country’s presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday, 30 August. Soldiers spoke on Gabon 24 minutes after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo won a third term, declaring that they represented all security and defence forces in the Central African nation. Officers claimed that election results were cancelled, all borders closed until further notice, and state institutions dissolved. Bongo’s team rejected allegations of fraud by Albert Ondo Ossam, who came in second place, and his opposition alliance after a vote marred by numerous polling stations opening several hours late.
Ali Bongo wins election
The Gabonese Election Centre said earlier on Wednesday that Bongo won the election with 64.27 per cent of the vote and his main challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, had come in second with 30.77 per cent
Bongo, 64, succeeded his father Omar as president in 2009 and was re-elected in a disputed election in 2016.
The government said a web blackout and curfew were necessary to prevent the spread of fake news and to protect public safety. The state had also shut down the internet for several days after Bongo’s 2016 election win, which provoked violent protests that saw the parliament building torched.
Gabon foiled an attempted military coup in January 2019 after soldiers briefly seized the state radio station and broadcast a message saying Bongo, who had suffered a stroke months earlier, was no longer fit for office.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Gabon coup.
The country’s military claims to have seized control of the country minutes after president Ali Bongo won a disputed presidential election.
Stay tuned for all the latest on this developing story.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies