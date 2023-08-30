Gunfire heard in Gabon capital as military says it has seized power in coup

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Military officers have appeared on national TV in Gabon to say they have seized power in the central African nation, shortly after the results of a recent general election were announced.

Loud gunfire was reported across the Gabonese capital Libreville in the early hours of Wednesday.

Around 12 Gabonese soldiers took over a television channel’s broadcast to announce that they were dissolving “all the institutions of the republic” and said they represented all security and defence forces in Gabon.

A soldier on TV channel Gabon 24 declared: “We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

The apparent coup comes as president Ali Bongo was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, handing him a third term in power.

The results of the elections had been delayed since Friday as the opposition claimed it was marred by fraud.

The Gabonese Election Centre (CGE) announced that Mr Bongo secured just under two-thirds of votes cast.

