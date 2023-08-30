Jump to content

Gunfire heard in Gabon capital as military says it has seized power in coup

Twelve Gabonese soldiers take over television channel’s broadcast to announce they are dissolving ‘all the institutions of the republic’

Shweta Sharma
Wednesday 30 August 2023 06:17
<p>File President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House </p>

File President of Gabon Ali Bongo Ondimba signs a book of condolence at Lancaster House

(Getty Images)

Military officers have appeared on national TV in Gabon to say they have seized power in the central African nation, shortly after the results of a recent general election were announced.

Loud gunfire was reported across the Gabonese capital Libreville in the early hours of Wednesday.

Around 12 Gabonese soldiers took over a television channel’s broadcast to announce that they were dissolving “all the institutions of the republic” and said they represented all security and defence forces in Gabon.

A soldier on TV channel Gabon 24 declared: “We have decided to defend peace by putting an end to the current regime.”

The apparent coup comes as president Ali Bongo was declared the winner of the country’s presidential election, handing him a third term in power.

The results of the elections had been delayed since Friday as the opposition claimed it was marred by fraud.

The Gabonese Election Centre (CGE) announced that Mr Bongo secured just under two-thirds of votes cast.

