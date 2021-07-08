Former South African president Jacob Zuma spends first night in prison after turning himself in to police

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police and begun a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court.

Zuma, 79, was admitted to Estcourt Correctional Centre in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night. Television aired live footage of his motorcade entering the facility.

The end of the standoff marked the culmination of a long legal drama seen as a test of the post-apartheid state’s ability to enforce the rule of law.

Police spokesperson Lirandzu Themba confirmed in a statement that Zuma was in police custody, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment.

The court gave Zuma a 15-month jail term last week for defying an instruction earlier in February to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power until 2018.

But Zuma showed defiance and urged a regional court on Tuesday to stop its order to the police to arrest him, saying he will pursue legal challenges against the prison sentence. His lawyers asked the Constitutional Court on Wednesday as well to suspend the order.

Zuma’s initial resistance fuelled anger among his supporters. Hundreds of them, some armed with guns, spears and shields, gathered near his home to try and prevent his arrest. Zuma’s political camp reaction exposed deep discord in the governing African National Congress party.

In the end, Zuma decided to go quietly. “President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order,” his foundation said, the first time Zuma’s camp had shown any willingness to cooperate with the court.

It was a remarkable fall for a revered veteran of the African National Congress liberation movement, who was jailed by South Africa’s white minority rulers for his part in its struggle to make everyone equal before the law.

The Zondo Commission is examining allegations that he allowed three Indian-born businessmen, Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, to plunder state resources over government policy. He and the Gupta brothers, who fled to Dubai after Zuma was ousted, deny any wrongdoing.

He also faces a separate court case relating to a $2 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president. He denies the charges.

Additional reporting by agencies