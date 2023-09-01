✕ Close Deadly fire rages at multi-storey building in Johannesburg

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 74 people have died in a devastating blaze that broke out inside a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning.

Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the building threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire – one of the worst in South Africa’s history. Officials say that 12 children are among the dead.

Up to 200 families have been affected by the blaze, which was called an “informal settlement” by officials. They said some of the victims may have been renting rooms in the building from criminal gangs.

Seven of the victims were children, including a one-year-old, according to an emergency services spokesperson.

Around 60 people have been injured in the fire in Marshalltown as videos captured at the scene show raging flames consuming the lower level of the building.

A search-and-recovery operation is underway as authorities said they were expecting the death toll to rise.