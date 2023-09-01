Johannesburg fire – latest: Children among 74 killed in one of the worst blazes in South Africa’s history
Building in central Marshalltown neighbourhood was being used as ‘informal’ housing for some 200 homeless people
At least 74 people have died in a devastating blaze that broke out inside a five-storey building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
Some of the people living in a maze of shacks and other makeshift structures inside the building threw themselves out of windows to escape the fire – one of the worst in South Africa’s history. Officials say that 12 children are among the dead.
Up to 200 families have been affected by the blaze, which was called an “informal settlement” by officials. They said some of the victims may have been renting rooms in the building from criminal gangs.
Around 60 people have been injured in the fire in Marshalltown as videos captured at the scene show raging flames consuming the lower level of the building.
A search-and-recovery operation is underway as authorities said they were expecting the death toll to rise.
More than 140 families affected, say authorities
More than 200 people were living in the building that was ripped through a nighttime fire.
Families were also living in the basement, which should have been used as a parking garage, said witnesses.
Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda said 141 families were affected by the tragedy but could not say exactly how many people were in the building when the fire started. Many of the people inside were foreign nationals, he said. That could make identifying victims and tracing the missing hard as many were likely in South Africa illegally, other officials said.
A woman who asked not to be identified said she lived in the building and escaped with her grown son and a two-year-old child. She stood outside holding the toddler for hours and said she didn’t know what happened to two other children from her family.“I just saw smoke everywhere and I just ran out with this baby only,” the woman said. “I don’t have any home, and I don’t know what to do anymore.”
Johannesburg: An unequal city with widespread housing crisis
Johannesburg remains one of the world’s most unequal cities with widespread poverty, joblessness and a housing crisis. It has about 15,000 homeless people, according to the Gauteng government.
Household fires are common in Johannesburg, especially in poor areas. One of the poorest townships, Alexandra, has seen hundreds of homes razed in several fires over the past five years.
The city suffers from chronic power shortages during which many resort to candles for light and wood fires for heat. Authorities said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province said it “demonstrates a chronic problem of housing” in the province “as we’ve previously said that there’s at least 1.2 million people who need housing”.
Apartheid heritage building
Johannesburg officials initially suggested the building had been occupied by squatters, but Lebogang Isaac Maile, the head of the Human Settlements department for Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg, said some of those who died may have been renting from, or were being extorted by, criminal gangs.
“There are cartels who prey on who are vulnerable people. Because some of these buildings, if not most of them, are actually in the hands of those cartels who collect rental from the people,” he told reporters.
City mayor Kabelo Gwamanda told reporters the municipality had leased it to a charity for displaced women but that it had “ended up serving a different purpose”. He did not give details.
A sign at the entrance to the block identified it as a heritage building from South Africa’s apartheid past, where Black South Africans came to collect their “dompas” - documents that would enable them to work in white-owned areas of the city.
At least 60 injured in a blaze sweeping derelict building
More than 60 people were being treated for injuries after a fire ripped through a building in Johannesburg – one of the deadliest blazes in South Africa’s history.
Emergency services officials had earlier warned that the death toll could rise as they continued to search the scene.
Dozens of bodies recovered by firefighters were laid out on a side road outside the apartment block, some in body bags.
“Over 20 years in the service, I’ve never come across something like this,” Johannesburg Emergency Services Management spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said.
74 bodies retrieved, including 12 children and 24 women
Thembalethu Mpahlaza, a provincial official for Forensic Pathology Services, said 74 bodies had been retrieved, 12 of whom were children and 24 of them women.
Authorities earlier said more than 50 people were being treated for injuries.
“This is a great tragedy felt by families whose loved ones perished in this terrible manner,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said in televised remarks. “I do hope that the investigations into the fire will ... prevent a repeat of such a tragedy.”
As Ramaphosa visited the site in the evening, cries of despair from relatives of the victims filled the air.
“It’s a wake-up call for us to begin to address the situation of housing in the inner city,” he said.
