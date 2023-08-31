Johannesburg fire – latest: At least 63 dead as blaze engulfs five-storey building in South African city
Authorities say search-and-recovery operation is under way and they expect death toll to rise further
Deadly fire rages at multi-storey building in Johannesburg
At least 63 people have died after a fire broke out in a five-story building in central Johannesburg on Thursday morning.
According to South Africa’s public broadcaster SABC, emergency services were swiftly mobilised, with firefighters currently engaged in efforts to extinguish the raging blaze.
More than 40 others have been injured in the fire in the city’s central business district.
Videos captured at the scene showed huge flames consuming the lower level of the building.
Authorities said that a search-and-recovery operation was underway and that they were expecting the death toll to rise.
Authorities said the fire had been largely extinguished but smoke still seeped out of windows of the blackened building in downtown Johannesburg.
The building was an “informal settlement” housing homeless people while they looked for permanent accommodation.
Reports suggest as many as 200 people lived in the building.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the building’s status as a homeless shelter had made it harder to account for those killed and missing, as those living there were doing so without formal lease agreements.
Trauma for families as they search for their relatives
The mother of a 24-year-old victim Matshidiso Zanele was distraught on Thursday morning as she searched for her daughter who lived in the building that was gutted in a fire earlier.
Treasurelee Shuping was quoted as saying by South Africa’s Times Live: “I’m looking for her, she stayed in the building for over a year now. As soon as I heard the building was on fire I knew I had to run here.
“Now I’m kept in suspense because I don’t know what’s happening, I don’t get any direction. People are being evacuated and the death toll is rising.
“I’m very anxious, I don’t know if my daughter is alive,” Ms Shuping said.
Third fire to strike Johannesburg in as many months
This incident marks the third time a fire broke out in one of the city’s older buildings in as many months.
In June, a fire in Hillbrow claimed the lives of two young children, while earlier this month, a blaze engulfed the top floor of a building in the nearby area of Yeoville.
Alongside these fires, in July there was an underground gas explosion in Johannesburg city centre on Lilian Ngoyi Street, previously known as Bree Street.
'We managed to evacuate people who were inside the building’, says emergency services chief
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said firefighters were alerted to the fire in a building on the corner of Delvers and Alberts streets at about 1.30am local time.
“It’s a five-storey building which caught fire in the early hours of this morning. We managed to evacuate the people who were inside the building as soon as we arrived while we were conducting firefighting operations.”
At this stage, the cause of the fire is still unknown.“
Officials from City of Johannesburg disaster management have been activated to start facilitating relief for affected families,” Mr Mulaudzi said.
Video captures horrifying scenes at building engulfed in flames
Videos captured at the scene showed huge flames consuming the lower level of the building and several emergency service vehicles outside scanning the damage.
The videos also showed several ambulances at the site of the fire.
Watch: Footage shows deadly fire raging at Johannesburg multi-storey building
One child among the dead
South African emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said at least one child was among the dead as the search-and-recovery operation were under way.
Local media reported that the fire has been mostly brought under control but wisps of smoke continue to emanate from the windows of the charred structure.
