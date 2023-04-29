Jump to content

Watch live: Smoke rises over Sudan’s capital as ‘airstrikes’ continue amid ceasefire

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 29 April 2023 11:30
Comments

Thick smoke has been spotted rising over Khartoum, Sudan as fighting enters a third week and ceasefires come to an end this weekend.

Air strikes, anti-aircraft weaponry and artillery could be heard in the capital on Saturday (April 29), with the army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continuing to battle for power, after conflict erupted in mid-April.

Despite the 'ceasefire' the RSF has already accused the army of violating the rules, and fighting has continued.

At least 512 people have been killed and close to 4,200 wounded, according to the United Nations - but the toll is likely to be far higher.

The final flight out of the country to the UK is expected to leave at 18:00 BST.

