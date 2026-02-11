Nine killed as devastating tropical cyclone hits island nation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tropical cyclone Gezani has claimed the lives of nine people after making landfall on Madagascar's eastern coastline, leaving a trail of devastation in the island nation's second-largest city.

Authorities confirmed the fatalities on Wednesday amid widespread damage from wind and rain.

Madagascar's disaster management office reported 19 injuries and the evacuation of nearly 1,500 residents from the Toamasina district. Gezani unleashed its fury on coastal areas before pushing inland.

Toamasina residents recounted scenes of chaos. Harimanga Ranaivo described the terrifying experience: "I have never experienced winds this violent... the doors and windows are made of metal, but they are being violently shaken."

This marks the second cyclone to hit Madagascar this year. Just ten days prior, Tropical Cyclone Fytia resulted in 14 deaths and displaced over 31,000 people, according to the UN's humanitarian office.

open image in gallery The cyclone is expected to move into the Mozambique Channel by Wednesday night ( Zoom Earth )

At its peak, Gezani generated sustained winds of approximately 185 km per hour, with gusts reaching nearly 270 km per hour.

This immense force tore metal sheeting from rooftops, uprooted mature trees, caused homes to collapse, walls to crumble, and snapped power lines, plunging neighbourhoods into darkness.

Officials had closed schools and prepared emergency shelters ahead of the cyclone's arrival. The National Bureau for Risk and Disaster Management had also warned of rising sea levels already flooding Toamasina's streets.

By Wednesday morning, Madagascar's meteorological service confirmed Gezani had weakened to a moderate tropical storm, moving westward inland about 100 km north of the capital, Antananarivo.

It is expected to cross the central highlands before moving into the Mozambique Channel by Wednesday evening or night.

Mozambique was also affected by heavy rain last month, with severe flooding damaging homes in the country as well as in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The flooding across southern Africa also led to South Africa’s Kruger National Park being evacuated.