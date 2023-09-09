Morocco earthquake – live: At least 296 dead after late night magnitude 7.2 tremor strikes near Marrakech
Death toll is preliminary figure, says interior ministry as buildings collapse in Unesco World Heritage site
At least 296 people have died and 153 injured in Morocco after an earthquake struck near the historic Marrakech city.
The tremor struck late on Friday night and had an initial 6.8 magnitude when it hit at 11.11pm local time, with shaking that lasted several seconds. The deaths are a preliminary figure, according to the country’s interior ministry, as most of them have occurred in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.
Videos have emerged of several buildings being reduced to rubble and have left parts of the famous red walls in Marrakech damaged.
Some buildings in the old city, a Unesco World Heritage site, with photos of smashed cars and rubble all over emerging.
Morocco’s National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network said the earthquake struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas with a magnitude of 7.2 on the Richter scale. A 4.9-magnitude aftershock was reported just 19 minutes after the earthquake, according to the US Geological Survey.
Late night tremor kills 296 and injures 153 in one of strongest quakes ever felt in country in years
A late night earthquake that struck Morocco has led to at least 296 deaths and 153 left injured, said the country’s interior ministry in the strongest earthquake that it has faced in several years. The quake was followed by an aftershock just 19 minutes later. The epicentre of the quake is said to have emerged in the Atlas mountains about 70km south of Marrakech.
IMF head expresses condolences to victims and families
Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, expressed her condolences to the victims and families who lost their kin due to the earthquake in Morocco.
“I am deeply saddened to hear about the devastating earthquake that has struck Morocco,” Ms Georgieva said.
“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they cope with this tragedy, and to those on the frontline of rescue efforts,” the Bulgarian economist, attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, tweeted.
Indian PM Modi offers condolences for lives lost in quake
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Morocco, adding that India is ready to offer assistance to the country.
“Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco,” Mr Modi tweeted.
“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time,” he said.
The quake struck Morocco a day before India is set to host the world’s top leaders for the G20 summit.
In photos: Earthquake in Morocco that killed 296 led people to rush out of their homes and turned buildings to rubble
The late night tremor that struck Marrakech has killed at least 296 people and left 153 injured. The earthquake has been felt in several countries outside of the African nation.
Social media videos and photos have showed how the tremors have collapsed buildings and forced people to go out into the streets.
Quake that struck Morocco in 1960 had killed thousands
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake that had struck near Agadir in Morocco in 1960 had resulted in thousands of deaths.
The current 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck near Marrakech late night on Friday has led to the deaths of at least 296, according to the country’s interior ministry. At least 153 have been injured in the tragedy.
The interior ministry said the figures are preliminary and more casualties are expected. Most of the deaths have occured in hard-to-reach, mountainous areas, it said.
US Geological Survey releases map revealing location of 7.2-magnitude earthquake
The US Geological Survey has issued a map that has shown the location where the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck in Morocco. The late night tremor that struck on Friday has left at least 296 dead and 153 injured.
The country’s interior ministry says the toll is preliminary as several deaths have occured in hard-to-reach mountainous areas.
Tremors of powerful 7.2-magnitude quake felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria
The tremors of the powerful earthquake that struck Morocco were felt as far off as Portugal, the country’s Institute for Sea and Atmosphere confirmed. Algeria’s Civil Defense agency reported tremors were felt in the country as well.
The quake that measured a magnitude 7.2 toppled several buildings. Its epicentre was high up in the Atlas mountains, about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the US Geological Survey.
About 20 million people likely felt shaking from powerful earthquake, US Geological Survey estimate says
About 20 million people felt the impact of the earthquake that has struck Morocco, while over 2 million people experienced strong to very strong shaking, according to an estimate by the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The epicentre of the quake was said to be high in the Atlas Mountains about 70km south of Marrakech and about 18km below the Earth’s surface, according to the USGS.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the earthquake in Morocco that has left 296 dead and 153 injured.
