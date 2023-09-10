✕ Close Rescuers search for survivors trapped under rubble as Morocco hit by deadly quake

Morocco could take “several years” to recover from the devastating earthquake that has left more than 2,000 dead.

Of the 2,059 injured, more than 1,200 are said to be seriously hurt, the country’s interior ministry said.

The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross.

The tremors were centred in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night.

The epicentre was said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.

“This will not be a week or two response as our region has seen in the big Syria/Türkiye earthquake, again we are looking at many months if not several years of response,” said Hossam Elsharkawi, the Red Cross Middle East and North Africa director.

Montasir Itri, a resident of the village of Asni, near the epicentre of the earthquake, said most houses there were damaged.

“Our neighbours are under the rubble and people are working hard to rescue them using available means in the village,” he said.