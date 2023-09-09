At least 296 people killed after powerful magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Morocco
Quake registered initial magnitude of 6.8 with 4.9 aftershock, according to USGS
At least 296 people have died in Morocco after a powerful earthquake struck late Friday night near Marrakech, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.
The quake registered an initial magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11 pm local time with an aftershock that measured 4.9 on the Ritcher scale about 20 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.
The tremors, measuring a magnitude 7 on Morocco’s own National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network, toppled several buildings across the country’s cities and sent people running from their homes late at night.
Most deaths were reported from Morocco’s hard-to-reach mountainous areas, according to Reuters.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies