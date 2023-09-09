Jump to content

At least 296 people killed after powerful magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Morocco

Quake registered initial magnitude of 6.8 with 4.9 aftershock, according to USGS

Vishwam Sankaran
Saturday 09 September 2023 03:47
Comments
<p>A car is covered in dust in the aftermath of the earthquake in Marrakech</p>

A car is covered in dust in the aftermath of the earthquake in Marrakech

(Reuters )

At least 296 people have died in Morocco after a powerful earthquake struck late Friday night near Marrakech, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The quake registered an initial magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11 pm local time with an aftershock that measured 4.9 on the Ritcher scale about 20 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremors, measuring a magnitude 7 on Morocco’s own National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network, toppled several buildings across the country’s cities and sent people running from their homes late at night.

Most deaths were reported from Morocco’s hard-to-reach mountainous areas, according to Reuters.

More follows

