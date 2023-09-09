At least 296 people killed after powerful magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Morocco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 296 people have died in Morocco after a powerful earthquake struck late Friday night near Marrakech, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The quake registered an initial magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11.11 pm local time with an aftershock that measured 4.9 on the Ritcher scale about 20 minutes later, according to the US Geological Survey.

The tremors, measuring a magnitude 7 on Morocco’s own National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network, toppled several buildings across the country’s cities and sent people running from their homes late at night.

Most deaths were reported from Morocco’s hard-to-reach mountainous areas, according to Reuters.

More follows