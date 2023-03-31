Watch live from outside South Africa prison holding Oscar Pistorius parole hearing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch a live view from outside the prison holding a parole hearing for Oscar Pistorius.

The former Olympic runner is expected to attend the hearing on Friday 31 march that will decide if he can be released 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home.

Pistorius could leave the Atteridgeville Correctional Centre in Pretoria on the same day if his parole is granted, although the Department of Corrections said the process may take days to finalise if his application is successful.

Barry and June Steenkamp, the parents of Reeva, have said they oppose Pistorius’ release and are allowed to address the parole board at his hearing.

“He is a murderer. He should remain in jail,” Mr Steenkamp said in an interview with the Daily Mail, published last month on the 10th anniversary of his daughter’s killing.

