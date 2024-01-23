Jump to content

Man ‘started South African building fire that killed 76 to get rid of another body’

Man’s apparent confession came as shock when he was testifying at ongoing inquiry into cause of fire

Rich Booth,Tara Cobham
Tuesday 23 January 2024 20:56
Comments
<p>Medics and emergency works at the scene of the deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg in August </p>

Medics and emergency works at the scene of the deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg in August

(AP)

A man has been arrested after he claimed responsibility for starting a building fire in South Africa that killed 76 people while trying to get rid of the body of someone he had killed.

The man’s apparent confession came as a shock when he was testifying at an ongoing inquiry into the cause of the fire, which raged in a multi-storey building in downtown Johannesburg, the country’s biggests city, in August.

In a surprise development, he said he had strangled a man in the basement of the rundown apartment complex before setting his body on fire, according to South African media reports of the testimony.

Police said later they had arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with the fire after he had confessed to being involved in the fire at the inquiry.

The man, who was not named, was facing 76 counts of murder and 120 counts of attempted murder, and arson, police said in a statement.

The inquiry he was testifying at was established to look into the possible causes of the fire. It’s not a criminal proceeding and his confession was completely unexpected.

