Eight dead in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eight people have been shot dead and another three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa.

In a statement the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the shooting took place in Kwazakele, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province on Sunday, with two gunmen opening fire at the assembled guests.

More follows