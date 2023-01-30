Eight dead in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa
Police say two gunmen opened fire at guests
Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 30 January 2023 06:12 Comments
Eight people have been shot dead and another three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa.
In a statement the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the shooting took place in Kwazakele, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province on Sunday, with two gunmen opening fire at the assembled guests.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies