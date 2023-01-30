Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Eight dead in mass shooting at birthday party in South Africa

Police say two gunmen opened fire at guests

Sravasti Dasgupta
Monday 30 January 2023 06:12
Comments

Eight people have been shot dead and another three injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in South Africa.

In a statement the South African Police Service (SAPS) said that the shooting took place in Kwazakele, Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province on Sunday, with two gunmen opening fire at the assembled guests.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in