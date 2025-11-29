Four men suspected of planning to fight for Russia arrested in South Africa
Reports have emerged of 17 other South African nationals becoming stranded in Ukraine
Police in South Africa have confirmed the arrest of four men at a Johannesburg boarding gate, who were allegedly en route to Russia to fight in its military.
The individuals were apprehended on Friday, weeks after reports emerged of 17 other South African nationals becoming stranded in Ukraine, having been lured into mercenary forces with promises of lucrative contracts.
South African law strictly prohibits citizens from providing military assistance to foreign governments or participating in foreign armies without explicit authorisation.
"The arrests followed a tip-off from (Johannesburg airport police) regarding four males who were en route to Russia via the United Arab Emirates," the elite Hawks police unit said in a statement on Saturday.
"A preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military," it added.
The Hawks said the four suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday on suspicion of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into how the 17 men ended up fighting in Ukraine, amid ongoing efforts to bring them home.
Police have also said they will investigate Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was accused by her half-sister of being involved in luring those men to Russia under false pretences.
Zuma-Sambudla resigned as a member of parliament on Friday, but has not publicly responded to the allegations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments