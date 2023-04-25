Sudan – live: Britons in evacuation race told to get to airfield ‘as soon as possible’
At least 459 have been killed in the country’s fighting and thousands injured
British nationals have been told to make their way to an airfield north of Khartoum “as soon as possible”, as the race to evacuate citizens from Sudan intensifies.
The thousands of UK citizens trapped in the country as it teeters on the verge of a protracted civil war have been told to travel to the Wadi Saeedna airfield, where evacuation flights to Cyprus will take place.
The government is seeking to carry out the operation under cover of an uneasy 72-hour ceasefire in the bloody conflict between the forces of two rival generals, which has killed at least 459 people and wounded thousands since violence broke out 10 days ago.
It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a “high risk of biological hazard” after one of the warring sides seized a laboratory, leaving technicians were unable to access it to secure the materials within.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said: “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available,” he said, declining to specify which side had seized the facility.
The Foreign Office has urged British passport holders and their immediate family members to head to Wadi Saeedna airfield to the north of Khartoum to board evacuation flights.
“Please travel to this location as soon as possible to be processed for the flight,” the Foreign Office said.
Official advice not to travel to the evacuation site until they are called forward has been removed.
UN fears more 'displacement' from Sudan despite cease-fire
The U.N. refugee agency warned Tuesday of “further displacement” of people from Sudan after thousands streamed into neighboring Chad and South Sudan despite a tenuous cease-fire between the two warring Sudanese generals battling for control of the country.
The fighting has plunged Sudan into chaos, pushing the already heavily aid-dependent African nation to the brink of collapse.
Since the clashes erupted on April 15, at least 20,000 Sudanese have fled into Chad and some 4,000 South Sudanese refugees — who had been living in Sudan — have returned to their home country, UNHCR spokeswoman Olga Sarrado said Tuesday.
The figures could rise, she cautioned. Sarrado did not have figures for the five other countries neighboring Sudan, but UNHCR has cited unspecified numbers of those fleeing Sudan arriving in Egypt.
“The fighting looks set to trigger further displacement both within and outside the country,” she said, speaking at a U.N. briefing in Geneva.
The UNHCR was scaling up its operations, she said, even as foreign governments have raced to evacuate their embassy staff and citizens from Sudan. Many Sudanese have desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing late their all-out battle for power once evacuations are completed.
Several previous cease-fires have failed, although intermittent lulls during the weekend’s major Muslim holiday allowed for dramatic evacuations of hundreds of diplomats, aid workers and other foreigners by air and land.
More than 800,000 South Sudanese refugees live in Sudan, a quarter of them in the capital of Khartoum, where they are directly affected by the fighting.
Marie-Helene Verney, the UNHCR’s chief in South Sudan, said from its capital of Juba that “the planning figure that we have for the most likely scenario is 125,000 returns of South Sudanese refugees into South Sudan, and 45,000 refugees,” Sudanese fleeing the fighting.
UK passport-holders evacuated from Sudan will go first to Cyprus before UK, No 10 says
UK passport-holders evacuated from Sudan will be first taken to Cyprus before being brought back to the UK, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “They will bring British nationals to Cyprus and then we will be facilitating their travel on to the UK.”
He said evacuation flights will go on for “as long as possible”, “with consideration to the risk of both UK personnel and British nationals”.
International Rescue Committee ‘concerned’ about welfare of thousands of people arriving in refugee camp
Mohammed Mahdi, International Rescue Committee (IRC) Sudan Deputy Director for Programmes, said: “As intense conflict within Khartoum, Sudan continues, the International Rescue Committee is concerned about the welfare of approximately 3,000 people that have arrived in Tunaydbah refugee camp, Gedaref State in east Sudan.
“Tunaydbah refugee camp already hosts almost 28,000 refugees, mainly from Tigray in Ethiopia, and resources are already stretched thin.
“The IRC together with partners is working on identifying the exact location of people arriving from Khartoum to the camp.
“IRC will include displaced people in our ongoing health, nutrition and women empowerment activities. IRC will also provide them with basic items that will help meet some of their immediate needs. We anticipate more people arriving to east Sudan in the coming weeks.”
Sudan remains ‘dangerous, volatile and unpredictable,’ Cleverly says
Sudan remains in a “dangerous, volatile and unpredictable” state as the RAF used a ceasefire to launch an operation to evacuate British citizens, the foreign secretary has said.
James Cleverly said UK nationals would have to make the risky journey to the airbase near Khartoum without a military escort and warned it is “impossible” to know how long the pause in the fierce fighting will last.
An RAF C-130 transport carrier was seen on flight trackers leaving an airbase north of the capital on Tuesday morning as the operation was under way, apparently ferrying evacuees to the UK’s Akrotiri airfield in Cyprus.
The plane is capable of carrying around 100 passengers at a time.
Priority on the flights open to British passport holders will be given to the most vulnerable, with around 2,000 citizens having registered in Sudan with the Foreign Office.
Around 1,400 military personnel are involved in the evacuation effort, the PA news agency understands.
Britain was seizing on the time bought by the announcement of a 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the two rival generals in Sudan to begin evacuations, despite facing calls to start sooner.
Mr Cleverly warned the pause is fragile after speaking directly or through intermediaries with faction leaders as he called for them to allow British nationals to be evacuated.
“It is important to remember that ceasefires have been announced and have fallen apart in the past so the situation remains dangerous, volatile and unpredictable,” he told broadcasters.
“It is impossible to predict how long the ceasefire will last. It is impossible to predict how long any other route to evacuation will remain open.”
The soreign secretary warned UK nationals that they must make their own way to the flights.
“We have said that we are unable to provide escorts from where British nationals are to the airhead, they will have to make their own way there - as indeed has been the case for the nationals of other countries,” he said.
WHO says 'high risk of biological hazard' after Sudan laboratory seized
The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan said on Tuesday there was a “high risk of biological hazard” after one of the sides in the Sudan fighting seized a laboratory.
Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said that at least 459 people had been killed in fighting in Sudan and 4,072 injured.
Swiss envoy describes how bus trembled in narrow escape from Sudan
A Swiss ambassador described on Tuesday a narrow escape during a French-assisted evacuation mission from Sudan, with air strikes shaking an evacuation bus carrying diplomats to a military base.
Switzerland has already shut its embassy and evacuated all Swiss staff and their families over the past few days amid clashes between warring factions that have killed hundreds since April 15.
“The evacuation was quite a difficult exercise because the fighting continued even during the evacuation,” Ambassador Christian Winter told reporters on the tarmac in front of the Swiss army plane that flew them home from Djibouti.
“We heard shooting, even jets that bombed a few neighbourhoods near to where we were passing. We heard it and even the bus was trembling. It showed that it was close and dangerous.”
Local embassy staff were not evacuated with the Swiss, Winter said.
“What is weighing heavily on our minds is what is happening to our local colleagues,” he said.
Winter’s team were transported to France’s embassy in Khartoum and then took buses escorted by the Sudanese paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to a military base outside the capital. They arrived in Bern early on Tuesday.
He described how he had to veer off the road to take cover from crossfire when the fighting first erupted ten days ago. During the following days, his residence in Khartoum was hit by crossfire that missed the windows by a few centimetres.
The Swiss Foreign Ministry said a total of seven staff and five accompanying persons were evacuated.
Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis said at the same news conference that Bern was monitoring opportunities to evacuate some of the remaining 100 Swiss citizens from Sudan but admitted that it may not be possible to get those out who also have Sudanese nationality.
“It’s not very easy because joint nationals are not allowed to leave the country because of their Sudanese nationality and we will see what happens,” he said.
UN humanitarian office reduces Sudan operations due to fighting
The United Nations humanitarian office has been forced to cut back on some of its activities in parts of Sudan due to intense fighting, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.
“In areas where intense fighting has hampered our humanitarian operations, we have been forced to reduce our footprint,” Jens Laerke, Spokesperson for United Nations humanitarian office. “But we are committed to continue to deliver for the people of Sudan,” he added.
France helping Irish out of Sudan is ‘EU citizenship in action’, says ambassador
French efforts to airlift Irish citizens out Sudan is an example of EU citizenship in action, France’s ambassador to Ireland has said.
Vincent Guerend said 36 Irish citizens were among the 500 people flown from Khartoum to Djibouti on three French flights in recent days.
Around 50 Irish citizens and family members have been evacuated from Sudan so far with an estimated 100 remaining.
The Spanish authorities have also assisted in taking some Irish citizens to safety.
Mr Guerend said the French had taken responsibility for securing an airport in recent days to facilitate the airlifts - a task he said was due to be taken on by Germany on Tuesday.
Ireland does not have the capacity to mount its own airlift operations and has been reliant on fellow EU states for assistance in the evacuation operation.
Mr Guerend said it was “natural” that the French would assist other nations given its long-standing links in Djibouti.
“In a different place it may be Ireland helping or another EU member state, we really believe that’s the core of the EU and of EU citizenship and of EU solidarity,” he told RTE Radio one. “We find it in a way natural and at the core of what EU membership is.”
The ambassador expressed hope that the 72-hour ceasefire agreed by the warring factions in Sudan would hold.
“It will certainly assist and we hope that it will hold,” he said.
“The French had the responsibility of securing the airport and today we’re handing this over to Germany.
“So, it’s very much a collective effort. That’s what I want to stress today, it’s really much about EU solidarity and about really translating EU citizenship in action.”
He said the air evacuation operations would continue for as long as is necessary.
