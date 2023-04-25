✕ Close Sudan: French military evacuate citizens from Khartoum

British nationals have been told to make their way to an airfield north of Khartoum “as soon as possible”, as the race to evacuate citizens from Sudan intensifies.

The thousands of UK citizens trapped in the country as it teeters on the verge of a protracted civil war have been told to travel to the Wadi Saeedna airfield, where evacuation flights to Cyprus will take place.

The government is seeking to carry out the operation under cover of an uneasy 72-hour ceasefire in the bloody conflict between the forces of two rival generals, which has killed at least 459 people and wounded thousands since violence broke out 10 days ago.

It comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned of a “high risk of biological hazard” after one of the warring sides seized a laboratory, leaving technicians were unable to access it to secure the materials within.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said: “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available,” he said, declining to specify which side had seized the facility.