Sudan – live: Fighting flares as military approves ceasefire extension
The paramilitary forces have not yet responded to the proposal
Fighting flared in Sudan yesterday as its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled on Khartoum’s outskirts, undermining a truce in their 11-day conflict.
The fighting came as the army agreed to extending the ceasefire that is in force till today.
The army said last night its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, reported Reuters.
There was no immediate response from the RSF to the proposal.
Also yesterday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed working together to create a sustainable end to the fighting in Sudan.
UN secretary general António Guterres warned that prolonged fighting in Sudan could cause “years of immense suffering,” and that the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield.
Meanwhile six UK flights have evacuated 536 people from Sudan since the pause in fierce fighting was agreed, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said yesterday, but thousands more may need help fleeing.
Fighting flares as military approves ceasefire extension
Fighting flared in Sudan yesterday as Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled on Khartoum’s outskirts, undermining a truce in their 11-day conflict.
The fighting came as the army agreed to extending the ceasefire that is in force till today.
The army late last night said its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, reported Reuters.
There was no immediate response from the RSF to the proposal from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), a regional bloc.
The military said the presidents of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti worked on a proposal that includes extending the truce and talks between the two forces.
“Burhan thanked the IGAD and expressed an initial approval to that,” the army statement said.
Over 500 Britons brought to safety from Sudan with more flights to come
The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 536 people to safety on six flights as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said “in a fast-moving situation” these were the figures at 9pm on Wednesday “with further flights to come”.
Read more:
UK brings more than 500 people to safety from Sudan with more flights to come
More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered for Foreign Office evacuation plans.
Sudan evacuations can continue ‘even if ceasefire breaks’
Air evacuations from Sudan can continue even if a fragile ceasefire breaks, military chiefs said yesterday, as the first flight carrying British nationals arrived back in Britain.
Brigadier Dan Reeve, Britain’s chief of joint force operations, said that up to 500 people a day can be flown out of Wadi Saeedna, an airfield just north of Khartoum, with transport planes available to increase that number if necessary.
“The ceasefire itself was not a condition for us launching this operation, although of course it helped and was a useful window,” he said.
Kim Sengupta, Rebecca Thomas and Kate Devlin report:
Sudan evacuations can continue ‘even if ceasefire breaks’
Around 70 NHS doctors could be stranded in the wartorn country because they hold UK visas rather than British passports
How ‘Putin’s chef’ and his Wagner Group are cashing in on Sudan
They’ve drawn most attention in eastern Ukraine, but it seems wherever war breaks out – from Syria to Sudan – this group of mercenaries can be found profiting from bloodshed, writes World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta.
How ‘Putin’s chef’ and his Wagner Group are cashing in on Sudan
They’ve drawn most attention in eastern Ukraine, but it seems wherever war breaks out – from Syria to Sudan – this group of mercenaries can be found profiting from bloodshed, writes World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta
Blinken and African Union Commission chairperson discuss ending Sudan fighting
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed working together to create a sustainable end to the fighting in Sudan, the State Department said in a statement yesterday.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the two spoke about a “collaboration to create a sustainable cessation of hostilities and end the fighting in Sudan”.
“Secretary Blinken and chairperson Faki agreed that the AU’s continued leadership remains essential in pressing the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to immediately cease military operations and allow unhindered humanitarian access,” the statement said.
What could happen in Sudan?
International parties have called for a ceasefire and a return to dialogue but there has been little sign of compromise from the warring factions.
The army has branded the RSF as a rebel force and demanded its dissolution, while Hemedti has called Burhan a criminal and blamed him for visiting destruction on the country.
Though Sudan’s army has superior resources including air power and the RSF expanded into a force estimated at 100,000 men that had deployed across Khartoum and its neighbouring cities as well as in other regions, raising the spectre of protracted conflict on top of a long-running economic crisis and existing, large-scale humanitarian needs.
The RSF can also draw on support and tribal ties in the western region of Darfur, where it emerged from the militias that fought alongside government forces to crush rebels in a brutal war that escalated after 2003.
Which countries are evacuating citizens from Sudan?
The conflict between Sudan‘s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens.
Several countries have evacuated nationals by air, while some have gone via Port Sudan on the Red Sea, about 500 miles (800 km) by road from Khartoum.
UK
Britain is beginning a “large-scale” evacuation of its citizens, with priority given to families with children, the elderly and the infirm. Foreign minister James Cleverly said the UK is working closely with its international partners.
The government estimates there are around 4,000 Britons in Sudan. It evacuated its diplomats and their families on Saturday.
Japan
All Japanese people who wished to leave have been evacuated, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Forty-five left on Monday night on a Japanese military flight, and eight others left with the help of France and other groups, he said.
Germany
As of Tuesday morning, a German evacuation mission had brought a total of 500 people from more than 30 countries to safety, including Belgian, British, Dutch, Jordanian and US citizens as well as Germans.
The country’s foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, said efforts were under way to get the remaining Germans out, but did not say how many were left.
France
France has evacuated more than 500 people from Sudan, comprising more than 200 French citizens as well as Americans, Britons and others, President Emmanuel Macron told his government.
Paris has also sent a warship to Port Sudan to help pick up evacuees, two diplomatic sources said.
Italy
Italian military planes flying from Djibouti evacuated 83 Italians and 13 others overnight, including children and the Italian ambassador.
The country’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said some Italian NGO workers and missionaries had decided to stay in Sudan, while 19 others had been taken to Egypt two days ago.
Cyprus
Cyprus said on Tuesday it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to allow third countries to use its facilities to evacuate foreign citizens from Sudan.
China
Most Chinese nationals have been safely evacuated in groups to neighbouring countries, China’s Foreign Ministry said.
United States of America
US forces evacuated American and some foreign diplomats on Saturday.
Washington said on Monday that several dozen Americans were travelling overland in a UN-led convoy to Port Sudan, and that dozens more had expressed an interest in leaving.
It said it was positioning naval assets to assist evacuations if necessary.
Ukraine
Kyiv said it had rescued of its 87 citizens - most of them pilots, aircraft technicians and their families - among a total of 138 civilians, who also included citizens of Georgia and Peru.
South Africa
Officials said it expected the last 12 of its nationals known to be in Sudan to have left on Tuesday.
Egypt
On Monday, Egypt said it had evacuated 436 of its nationals out of about 10,000 in neighbouring Sudan. It said one of its diplomats had been wounded by gunfire, without giving details.
About 800 Sudanese and 100 foreigners had passed through the Egyptian border with Sudan, two Egyptian security sources said, as Egypt loosened restrictions on those allowed in.
Saudi Arabia and Gulf Arab states
Saudi Arabia took 91 Saudis and about 66 people from other countries out from Port Sudan by naval ship to Jeddah on Saturday.
Kuwait said all citizens wishing to return home had arrived in Jeddah.
Qatar said Saudi Arabia had helped evacuate Qatari citizens. Sudan’s army accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari embassy convoy heading to Port Sudan. It was not clear if it was the same group that left for Saudi Arabia. The RSF and Qatar have not commented.
Russia
Moscow’s ambassador in Khartoum said 140 of about 300 Russians in Sudan had said they wanted to leave, but said evacuation plans could not yet be implemented because they involved crossing front lines. He said there were about 15 people, including a woman and child, stuck in a Russian Orthodox church close to heavy fighting in Khartoum.
What’s going on in Sudan?
Fighting has erupted in Sudan’s capital city Khartoum and other sites across the country this month as powerful rival military factions battle for control of the African nation and its future.
So far, over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed in the conflict and over 3,700 wounded.
Tension had been building for months between Sudan’s army and the RSF, which together toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup.
The friction was brought to a head by an internationally-backed plan to launch a new transition with civilian parties. A final deal was due to be signed earlier in April, on the fourth anniversary of the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising.
Both the army and the RSF were required to cede power under the plan and two issues proved particularly contentious: one was the timetable for the RSF to be integrated into the regular armed forces, the second was when the army would be formally placed under civilian oversight.
When fighting broke out on 15 April, both sides blamed the other for provoking the violence. The army accused the RSF of illegal mobilisation in preceding days and the RSF, as it moved on key strategic sites in Khartoum, said the army had tried to seize full power in a plot with Bashir loyalists.
Watch: Moment plane carrying British nationals escaping Sudan lands at Stansted Airport
Braverman rebuked over claim Sudanese refugees can seek asylum in UK
Suella Braverman has been rebuked by the UN’s refugee agency for falsely claiming Sudanese asylum seekers have “various” legal ways to reach the UK.
The Home Secretary said there was “no good reason” for those fleeing Sudan to cross the English Channel in small boats and instead urged asylum seekers to contact the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
“If you are fleeing Sudan for humanitarian reasons, there are various mechanisms you can use, the UNHCR is present in the region and they are the right mechanism by which people should apply if they do want to seek asylum in the UK,” Ms Braverman said.
But the UNHCR quickly responded, saying it was “aware” of the statement and “wished to clarify” that there is “no mechanism” for refugees to seek asylum in the UK through the organisation.
“There is no asylum visa or ‘queue’ for the United Kingdom,” it said. The UNHCR added that an “overwhelming majority” of refugees have no access to safe and legal routes to the UK, noting that only a “very small” number seek asylum here.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Braverman rebuked for claim Sudanese asylum seekers have ‘various’ ways to come to UK
The UNHCR said an ‘overwhelming majority’ of refugees have no access to safe and legal routes to the UK, noting that only a ‘very small’ number seek asylum in the UK.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies