Fighting flared in Sudan yesterday as its armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled on Khartoum’s outskirts, undermining a truce in their 11-day conflict.

The fighting came as the army agreed to extending the ceasefire that is in force till today.

The army said last night its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, gave initial approval to a plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks, reported Reuters.

There was no immediate response from the RSF to the proposal.

Also yesterday, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and African Union Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed working together to create a sustainable end to the fighting in Sudan.

UN secretary general António Guterres warned that prolonged fighting in Sudan could cause “years of immense suffering,” and that the conflict could not be resolved on the battlefield.

Meanwhile six UK flights have evacuated 536 people from Sudan since the pause in fierce fighting was agreed, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said yesterday, but thousands more may need help fleeing.