A 10-year-old schoolboy thought quickly on his feet to evade the advances of a woman who allegedly attempted to abduct him as he walked home.

According to Sammy Green’s father, Sam, the woman approached the youngster as he returned from school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and began talking to him.

“[The woman] started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was,” Mr Green told ABC6.

Sammy did not know the woman, even though she claimed that she knew his family. But she was persistent, telling Sammy that she knew him and he was supposed to go with her convenience store Wawa where “he could get anything he wanted.”

Luckily, Sammy came up with a plan: he went into a local store he knew, Dani Bee Funky, walked straight to the 17-year-old cashier and whispered something in her ear.

“He said to ‘act like you’re my mum, this lady is following me,’” Mr Green told the television station.

What happened next was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras: the woman who’d been following Sammy attempted to enter the store, but the cashier put herself between Sammy and the woman, pulled the door shut, and locked it.

The woman then departed but she has been located by area police, who reportedly referred her for mental health treatment.