Actor Anne Heche suffers severe burns after car crashes into house in LA, say reports

Mini Cooper bursts into flames after hitting house at Mar Vista neighbourhood

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 06 August 2022 05:44
Anne Heche, 53, suffers significant burns

Anne Heche, 53, suffers significant burns

(AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Anne Heche was severely burned when her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles, say reports.

The vehicle, which officials say is registered to Heche, ran into a two-story home in the city’s Mar Vista neighborhood and burst into “heavy fire” on Friday, said the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials have not officially named Heche as the driver, but TMZ reported that she was behind the wheel of the Mini Cooper and published a picture of her in the vehicle.

LAFD says it had 59 firefighters on the scene to contain the fire and they stated that one person, who was critically injured, was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officials told The Los Angeles Times that Heche, 53, suffered significant burns and was “deemed to be under the influence and acting erratically”.

Recommended

According to TMZ, witnesses first saw Heche’s car crash into the garage of an apartment building in the neighbourhood, before the car crashed into the home on the west side of the city.



(FOX LA)

Video from LA news stations showed the driver of the car being loaded into an ambulance, covered in a white sheet.

Heche appeared in Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights and Return to Paradise.

