Four students charged over beating of girl who died by suicide days later

Four students have been charged over an alleged hallway assault on a 14-year-old classmate who died by suicide days later, authorities say.

Adriana Kuch was found dead at her home in Bayville, New Jersey, on 3 February, two days after she was allegedly beaten by a group of students at Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township.

Adriana’s father Michael Kuch wrote in Facebook posts and in interviews that a video of the assault had posted online and shared on social media to “make fun of her”.

On Friday, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced criminal charges had been brought against four female students at the school.

One was charged with aggravated assault, two others with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and a fourth with harassment and Mr Billhimer said.

The students’ names have not been released. They had already been suspended by the school district.

“Each juvenile and their guardian was served with a copy of their complaint and are released pending future court appearances,” Mr Billhimer said.

Adrian Kuch, 14, died after being bullied at her school in New Jersey (NBC News)

Mr Kuch is furious at the school’s handling of the assault on his daughter.

He told NBC New York that the school did not notify police even though Adriana was left bloodied and bruised, and blacked out.

Mr Kuch told the network that one of the girls who assaulted his daughter had been threatening her online for several years, and that he believes the bullying drove his daughter to suicide.

He filed a police complaint on the night of the assault, and told NBC New York that if the school had acted sooner to take down the viral video, his daughter might still be alive.

Now, he wants the video to be viewed widely.

“I want the entire world to know what these animals did to my daughter,” Mr Kuch told NBC New York.

In the 30 second clip, Adriana, a freshman student, is seen walking down a hallway with her boyfriend when a student suddenly starts hitting her in the face with a water bottle.

As she falls to the ground, the student continues to hit her. Cheers can be heard coming from other students.

Two teachers intervene after about 30 seconds.

On Wednesday, more than 200 students staged a walkout from the school to protest its handling of bullying allegations.