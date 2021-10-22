Alec Baldwin shooting – update: Actor fatally shoots cinematographer and injures director with prop gun
Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.
The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.
Santa Fe County deputies were called to the scene soon after the incident took place.
Hutchins was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died. Her death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that Hutchins and Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by 68-year-old Baldwin, who is the producer and actor for the new film.
No one was arrested in the incident, and no charges have been filed so far, the office said.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
Alec Baldwin’s last post before the incident
Just hours before the accident took place, Alec Baldwin posted a photograph of himself on the set of Rush.
He was seen wearing dirty cowboy boots, a vest, and a bandana paired with a hat.
“Back to in person at the office. Blimey…it’s exhausting,” Baldwin captioned the post.
Fans recall Brandon Lee’s tragic death in 1993 following Alec Baldwin shooting
Many people are recalling the tragic death of Bruce Lee’s son Brandon Lee on the set of film The Crow in 1993.
Brandon Lee died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie. The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.
“Brandon Lee, Jon-Erik Hexum, and now Halyna Hutchins. Prop guns should just be props, not lethal weapons. It’s also wrong to believe this is Alec Baldwin’s fault, but in times of tragedy, people must have time to mourn before anybody tries to assign blame,” one person wrote.
Another person added: “Have been reading about the film set tragedy this evening that took the life of talented cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. That’s really all I wanted to say…her name. It seemed lost in the furor of Alec Baldwin, Brandon Lee and Jon-Erik Hexum references.
The story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust
Rush is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.
Written by Joel Souza, the movie also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.
The film was being shot on the 2,000-acre ranch, where 3:10 to Yuma, Cowboys & Aliens, and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have all been filmed.
Fans are bewildered by what happened at the set of Rush
Many fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the incident.
“Why the hell did Alec Baldwin have a ‘prop gun’ capable of killing someone in the first place?” wondered one person.
Radio and TV host Mark Simone wrote: “Keep an eye on the Alec Baldwin story. He has always been a raging, crazy maniac, so let’s wait and see how accidental it was. Detectives now investigating, let’s hope it’s a real investigation.”
“I feel for the family of the woman who was killed on set today, the man who was injured and for Alec Baldwin. This is absolutely tragic. Just Awful,” wrote another person.
What we know about the victims
Halyna Hutchins was a 42-year-old cinematographer from Los Angeles.
She grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle and previously worked as a journalist with British documentary productions in Europe. After moving to Los Angeles, she graduated from the AFI Conservatory with MFA in Cinematography.
Hutchins was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque on Thursday (21 October), where she succumbed to her injuries.
Joel Souza on the other hand is in intensive care. He is is a filmmaker based in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he lives with his wife and two children.
Souza is the director and screenwriter of the film Rust.
International Cinematographers Guild mourn the death of Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins’ death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.
“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.
“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”
Incident remains 'an active investigation', says Santa Fe County Sheriff
Santa Fe County Sheriff Juan Rios revealed: “The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust.”
An investigation is underway into how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun during the fatal incident.
“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.
Deputies also revealed that they have taped off a church on the set, which was placed on lockdown, and production was halted.
