An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US.

While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off.

During the emotional interview, the 30 Rock actor told Stephanopoulos: “Her husband comes to town, her husband Matthew. And I met with him and their son. He was as kind as you could be. “

When Stephanopoulous asked the actor what he could have possibly said to Hutchins’s widower, Baldwin replied: “I didn’t know what to say. He hugged me and he goes, ‘I suppose you and I are going to go through this together.’ And I thought, ‘Well, not as much as you are.’”

Rust director of photography Hutchins died after a prop gun that Baldwin was using to rehearse a scene on the set of the low-budget indie Western “misfired”.

The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The film’s director, 48-year-old Joel Souza, was also injured during the shooting.

While speaking to Stephanopoulous, Baldwin also said he was devastated for Hutchins’s nine-year-old son Andros, when Baldwin met him.

“I think to myself, this little boy doesn’t have a mother anymore. And there’s nothing we can do to bring her back,” the actor told the political commentator and Good Morning America co-host on Tuesday.

Remembering Hutchins during the Thursday interview, Baldwin said the talented cinematographer was “someone who was loved by everyone” she worked with, before he broke down in tears.

“She was the loveliest woman, one of the loveliest women I’ve ever worked with and one of the most professional in terms of her demeanour,” the actor also said about Hutchins.

It is not currently clear when the ABC interview will be available to watch in the UK.

