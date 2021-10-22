One person was killed and another wounded when a prop gun misfired on the set of an Alec Baldwin western movie being filmed in New Mexico.

Santa Fe County deputies were called to the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said that two people were shot, including 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter where she died.

Her death was confirmed by the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called Rust in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” said John Lindley, the president of the guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the executive director, in a statement to Variety.

“The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Officials also say a male, who is also 42-years-old and has not be identified, was transported by ambulance to hospital in Santa Fe.

Deputies taped off a church on the set, which was placed on lockdown and production was halted.

Officials say that an investigation is underway into how and what projectile was discharged from the prop gun. during the fatal incident.

“This incident remains an active investigation. As more information becomes available, updates will be provided,” the sheriff’s department said.

The movie is being shot on the 2,000 acre ranch, where 3:10 to Yuma, Cowboys & Aliens and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs have all been filmed.

Written by Joel Souza, Rust also features Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles.

It is the story of notorious outlaw Harlan Rust, played by Baldwin, who goes on the run with his 13-yer-old grandson after the teenager accidentally kills a rancher.

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks. Two crew members have been taken to the hospital and are receiving care. Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority,” a production spokesperson from Rust Movie Productions LLC told Deadline.