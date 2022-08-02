Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars founder takes stand in defamation trial and apologises to Sandy Hook parents
Parents of six-year-old murdered in 2012 are seeking damages of up to $150m from radio and web show host
Sandy Hook mother confronts Alex Jones in court
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is testifying to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.
Mr Jones took the stand on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas to decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC. They both testified on Tuesday.
An attorney representing Mr Jones has said that he has already faced consequences for the claims after he was pushed off of platforms in 2018, losing an audience of millions.
While Mr Heslin testified Mr Jones continued to defame him on his show.
Alex Jones takes the stand at his defamation trial.
He begins by saying to the parents of murdered Jesse Lewis: “I never intentionally tried to hurt you. I never even said your name until this case came to court. I didn’t even really know who you were till a couple of years ago. Internet had a lot of questions, I had questions.”
Judge Gamble denies a motion from defence team for a directed verdict, saying that the evidence of defamation is insufficient for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress claim.
Ms Lewis is asked how her parenting of Jesse’s brother has been impacted since the massacre. She says she has been overly protective and tried to keep him safe. Ms Lewis gives the same answer when asked about the impact Jones has had.
Asked about the impact of the Choose Love movement, she said it was estimated that 3.5 million children have received this type of love-based training.
“This kind of program would have saved my son’s life,” she says, referring to Adam Lanza. Ms Lewis also says she would include Jones and his family in the program.
Asked if she could ever forgive Jones after he apologized, compensated, and stopped lying, she says she already has and has also forgiven her son’s killer.
Jury returns to the courtroom and Ms Lewis returns to the stand to answer the written questions they submitted in the afternoon break.
The judge calls the mid-afternoon break and the jury will again submit questions for the witness.
With direct examination over, Jones’ defence lawyer begins to question Ms Lewis.
He asks her in detail about her experiences after the death of her son and how she went on to write a book, meet President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama.
She confirms that she did not discuss Jones in the book
Ms Lewis is asked about the prospect of an apology.
“There has not been a sincere apology. But if there was, I liken it to being in a car accident and you run over someone and cause tremendous bodily damage and you look at that person lying on the ground and say ‘I’m so sorry, but I’m not accountable for any of the damage’.”
She says Jones has been on his show talking about the trial “when you should be in here”.
“So you’re not going to stop. Me pleading with you up here isn’t going to get you to stop.”
“I think you know that Sandy Hook is real and that it happened. I know you’re shaking your head no, but I know that you know that it’s real. But I don’t think you understand, at all ... the repercussions of going on air with a huge audience and lying and calling this a hoax.”
She continues: “It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this, that we have to implore you — not just implore, punish you — because you won’t stop lying, saying it’s a hoax. It happened. It’s surreal what’s going on in here.”
“You have impacted every single day of my life negatively,” she tells Jones, before expressing her gratitude for being able to be in court today to address Jones directly.
Ms Lewis talks about her charity “Choose Love” and a video is played about Jesse and the group’s mission.
“I believe we can get out of any situation by choosing love. You are spreading lies. There is a truth, and I believe you know it. I feel like we are at odds with our missions. I’m trying to save lives. You’re trying to say it didn’t happen.”
Ms Lewis says Jesse wrote words on a kitchen chalkboard.
“Alex, I want you to hear this too. ‘Nurturing, Healing, Love,’” she says he wrote phonetically since he was six years old and was just learning to write.
She talks about her charity “Choose Love,” established in Jesse’s memory.
Ms Lewis says if the shooter had been given nurturing love, her son would be alive.
“I decided to take a different course, to address the root cause of the pain that caused Adam Lanza to do what he did.”
Again talking to Jones, Ms Lewis says: “We are polarised as a country, you know that. Some of that is because of you” and says she wants to bring people together.
