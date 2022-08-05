Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host calls $4m judgment ‘victory’ as more damages loom
Alex Jones declares victory in defamation trial despite losing over $4million
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. A jury in Austin, Texas, says he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.
Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about how Jones’ lies — broadcast to millions — had impacted their lives and prolonged their grief. Ms Lewis able to confront Jones and look him straight in the eye when speaking about her son.
The suit was filed for a total of $150m with eight separate charges. Today, the jury is considering evidence relating to whether punitive damages should also be assigned to Jones, which could bring the total award much higher.
Jones faces another trial in Texas brought by another family, and another in Connecticut for the families of eight of the victims. It also transpired during the trial that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team who have been asked to provide it to the January 6 committee.
Mr Ball says that Jones and his lawyers have said there were no text messages and no money and yet were proved wrong by the evidence shown in court.
He brings up the text messages produced from the accidental data dump by Jones’ attorney, with the reference to presenting Covid as fake as “Sandy Hook all over again” to which Jones responds: “I get it.”
This was then followed by more texts discussing how much money was coming in from the meal prep kits, showing they had both money and texts.
Mr Ball’s argument is that if they won’t stop lying in court they won’t stop lying outside.
Court is back in session with the closing rebuttal from the plaintiffs’ attorney.
Mr Ball says: “I told you Alex Jones will not change. After everything I heard this man say, I am convinced of this.”
He recalls what Jones has said just this week about the judge, the jury, and the plaintiffs. “We are in the reality that he tries to come up with!”
He adds: “The irony here, the hypocrisy is so thick I could cut it with a butter knife... that man will sit there and spew his lies and misinformation as long as he keeps getting a check.”
Mr Reynal reminds the jury that the case is not USA vs Alex Jones, nor the people of Sandy Hook vs Alex Jones. Any money they award is for Mr Heslin and MsLewis.
He argues that they’ve now talked about Sandy Hook more in the courtroom “than Alex Jones ever did on air”.
Mr Reynal concedes that Jones ran with the Sandy Hook hoax story “irresponsibly” and “he shouldn’t have done it” and since says he admitted it was “crazy”.
He argues that the story was weaponised by the Clinton campaign in 2016 and also again mentions Megyn Kelly show on the topic and more generally the mainstream media’s coverage. He adds that Jones cannot be held accountable for one in four Americans doubting what happened at Sandy Hook.
Mr Reynal tries to get into a free speech argument, but an objection is sustained by Judge Gamble — libel and defamation are not protected speech.
The defence also questions Jones’ net worth and that of his company, but also did not present any counter information to that offered by the plaintiffs’ attorneys.
Concluding, he says: “You’ve already sent a message to Alex.”
He urges them to return a proportionate amount: “I suggest that the way to do that is by taking the gross sum of $14k an hour and multiplying it by those hours on those videos.”
The court takes a 15-minute break.
Mr Reynal now offers his closing argument for Jones.
He argues that the jury has already sent a message to Jones and others with the compensatory damages of $4.1m which he says is a lot of money.
In closing, Mr Ball asks the jury for $145.9m (the remainder of the original amount requested in the suit and says: “I am asking you to tap into your courage today, that the gold rush of fear and misinformation must end, and it must end today.”
“When he breathes he lies!” plaintiffs’ attorney says of Jones.
Referencing the leaked phone data, Mr Ball says they know Jones lies about his wealth and income, citing that he made $4m in a week after he was deplatformed from social media.
“He lied to make his money, and he lied to keep his money. $135m to $270m.”
Mr Ball calls InfoWars a “media empire,” and asks the jury to cut it out so it doesn’t continue to grow. He also adds that the money they have been told about in court is just what they know about from all of Jones’ income streams.
He adds that any figure will not impact Jones, but the $4.1m already awarded will change the lives of the plaintiffs.
Mr Ball, calling Jones “a literal human infomercial” even on the witness stand, says that Jones may have even made the money back already in donations, having framed yesterday’s verdict as a win for him.
“I ask that you not only take Alex Jones’ platform away, I ask that you make sure he can’t rebuild the platform,” Mr Ball says. “That is punishment, that is deterrence.”
“Alex Jones is Patient Zero for our society’s ability to be able to speak without lies.”
“It’s the power you do not hold that I find most compelling when it comes to rendering your final verdict. You do not have the power to teach Alex Jones a lesson. You do not have the power to change Alex Jones. And you do not have the power to make Alex Jones care.”
He adds that it has “become so incredibly obvious” over the course of the trial that is the case.
“Throughout this trial, he hasn’t been here, I guess for the times may be when he’s not selling his supplements.”
He reminds the jury that Jones was not there when Mr Heslin was testifying about his son, because he was on air “telling a worldwide audience that that man was slow and that he was on the spectrum.”
In his closing statement, Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis’ attorney thanks the jurors.
“With your verdict, you have restored Jesse’s name. You have restored Jesse’s honour.”
“We ask that you send a very simple message. And that is, stop Alex Jones. Stop the monetisation of misinformation and lies. Please.”
He reminds the jury that all the evidence from earlier in the trial remains relevant and that Jones and his company have already been found guilty of defamation.
“You have two jobs remaining. You are asked to punish Alex Jones, a man who’s not sitting here today and can not face you. You are asked to deter Alex Jones from ever doing this again to another family or another person, and to deter others who may wish to step into his shoes.”
