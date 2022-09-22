Alex Jones shouts ‘I’m done apologising’ at Sandy Hook parents crying in court

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for spreading lies that the Sandy Hook massacre was a “hoax” as family members of some of the victims looked on crying in court.

The courtroom descended into chaos on Thursday as the right-wing extremist took the stand in his defamation case and refused to acknowledge any responsibility for causing a decade of harassment to the victims’ families.

“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times. And I’m done saying sorry,” he shouted across the courtroom.

The far-right conspiracy theorist – who has spent much of the trial mocking the proceedings on his Infowars show – went on to moan that “people think that I killed the kids”.

The dramatic scene unfolded as Christopher Mattei, an attorney for the victims’ families, confronted Mr Jones with the people who he accused of being “crisis actors” almost as soon as their children and loved ones were murdered.

Jurors were shown heartbreaking footage of Robbie Parker speaking to reporters one day after the 2012 massacre.

Mr Parker’s six-year-old daughter Emilie was one of the 26 students and staff members murdered in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

He choked back tears as he paid tribute to his little girl who “made the world a better place” for being in it.

“My daughter Emilie would be one of the first to be giving all her love and support to the victims,” he said.

“Because that was the type of person that she was.”

He told reporters about the last moments he had with Emilie the morning of the massacre.

After jurors watched the heavy footage, Mr Mattei pointed out Mr Parker in the courtroom and asked Mr Jones if “Robbie Parker is real”.

The right-wing extremist admitted “yes” – after he spent years claiming that the parents of the murder victims were “crisis actors” whose children never even existed.

“For years you put a target on his back, didn’t you?... just like you did every single parent and loved one sitting here,” said Mr Mattei.

Mr Jones denied that this and tried to argue that he hadn’t named the family members specificially.

When Mr Mattei told Mr Jones that “these are real people”, the Infowars host launched into an unhinged rant about “liberals” and “Iraqis” before asking if he was “in China”.

“Just like all the Iraqis that you liberals killed and love. You are unbelievable. You switch emotions on and off as you want, it is just ambulance chasing,” he ranted.

Mr Mattei told the conspiracy theorist to “show a bit of respect’ as family members of the victims killed in the 2012 massacre sat in the courtroom hearing his diatribe.

“You have families in the court that lost children, sisters, wives, moms,” said Mr Mattei.

Unmoved by the statement, Mr Jones lost his temper and went on the defensive, vowing not to apologise again for the pain he has caused and doubling down that he “legitimately” believed his own lies when he first said them.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I’ve already said sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying I am sorry. I didn’t generate this, I was not the first person to say it... but I legitimately thought it might have been staged so I stand by that. And I won’t apoloise for it,” he fumed.

“I have already apologised to the parents over and over again, I am not apologising to you. I do not apologise to you.”

While Mr Jones and Mr Mattei increasingly sparred, Mr Jones’s attorney began shouting “objection” repeatedly over the ruckus.

Judge Barbara Bellis ended up warning both attorneys in a sidebar, before telling Mr Jones to “respect the process” reminding him that the courtroom is “not your show”.

“This is not a press conference, this is clearly not your show. You need to respect the process,” she told him.