Alex Jones ranted at reporters outside the courthouse at his second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies after his own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him.

The defence move on Friday follows a heated outburst the day before, where Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer.

He lost his temper after being told he put a “target on the back” of victims’ families by calling them “crisis actors” in the 2012 elementary school shooting he branded a hoax in broadcasts to millions.

“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry,” Jones told the court.

On Friday morning, Jones’ attorney said they would not cross-examine him at this time in a bid to “lower the temperature” in the court.

Jones told reporters there was “no need” for cross-examination because, he claims, Thursday’s theatrics were more harmful to the plaintiffs’ than himself.