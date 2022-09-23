Alex Jones - live: Sandy Hook trial live feed cuts off after Infowars host defends rant
Infowars conspiracy theorist lost his temper on the witness stand when questioned by plaintiffs’ attorney
Alex Jones ranted at reporters outside the courthouse at his second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies after his own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him.
The defence move on Friday follows a heated outburst the day before, where Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under questioning from the plaintiffs’ lawyer.
He lost his temper after being told he put a “target on the back” of victims’ families by calling them “crisis actors” in the 2012 elementary school shooting he branded a hoax in broadcasts to millions.
“Is this a struggle session, are we in China? I have already said sorry hundreds of times and I am done saying I am sorry,” Jones told the court.
On Friday morning, Jones’ attorney said they would not cross-examine him at this time in a bid to “lower the temperature” in the court.
Jones told reporters there was “no need” for cross-examination because, he claims, Thursday’s theatrics were more harmful to the plaintiffs’ than himself.
Judge asks Jones’ lawyer to prevent him asking jurors to do own research
Judge Barbara Bellis told Norm Pattis to try and work on his client, and Mr Pattis said that out of respect for the court he would try to do that.
Mr Pattis told the court that Jones gave the impromptu press conference because he cannot get a fair hearing in the media, according to The New York Times.
Sandy Hook trial live feed cuts off after Infowars host defends rant
The judge and lawyers had just returned to court to discuss what, if anything, should be done about the press conference Jones gave at the Connecticut courthouse on Friday.
Court back in session
Lawyers for families have submitted evidence of Jones’ earlier press conference that took place outside of court house.
WATCH: Jones says Mattei ‘crapped the bed'
At one point in his lengthy attack on plaintiffs’ attorney Christopher Mattei, Alex Jones claimed the lawyer’s own father “screamed” at him over his conduct.
Watch below via Law & Crime’s Cathy Russon:
Jurors dismissed for the weekend
The jury has finally been called into the courtroom, nearly two hours later than originally scheduled due to this morning’s developments.
Judge Barbara Bellis has yet to rule on what action to take in regards to the plaintiffs’ claim that Mr Jones’ press conference may have tainted the jurors.
She explained to the jury that Mr Jones would not be cross-examined today and would instead testify again later for the defence.
The judge then repeated her instruction not to do any independent research, regardless of what anyone may tell them.
The jury has now been dismissed for the weekend, after the plaintiffs’ said they were not prepared to bring any more witnesses today.
Both sides will reconvene in front of the judge to discuss jury issues at 12.30pm ET.
Plaintiffs ask for adjournment
As the court was called back into session, plaintiffs’ attorney Christopher Mattei asked for an adjournment based on the defence’s sudden move not to question Mr Jones this morning and the defendant’s remarks at his press conference moments earlier.
Mr Mattei pointed out that Mr Jones had called on jurors to do their own research on the case - which is against basic orders of the court.
When questioned by Judge Barbara Bellis if anyone on the jury could have heard Mr Jones’ remarks, the court clerk confirmed that four jurors were outside at the time.
Defence attorney Norm Pattis said he was “mortified” by some of the remarks in the press conference but that he “paid no particular attention” to it.
Judge Bellis ultimately said she would reiterate to the jury that they are not to do any outside research on the case.
Jones claims his furious rant ‘destroyed’ plaintiffs' lawyer
The Independent’s Megan Sheets breaks down Alex Jones’ dubious assertion that his rant on the witness stand was more damaging to his opposition than to his own case:
Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant ‘destroyed’ opposing legal team
Infowars host raged at reporters as his defence declined to call him for cross-examination after he lost his temper on the witness stand
Jones claims there was ‘no need’ for him to be cross-examined
Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, Mr Jones asserted that his defence chose not to cross-examine him because there was “no need”.
In his view, Thursday’s testimony outburst did more damage to the plaintiffs’ than himself.
“Chris Mattei completely destroyed himself with a bunch of twisted information and lies,” he said of plaintiffs’ attorney Christopher Mattei, whose questioning sparked the outburst.
“I was barred from defending myself, so I just had to sit there while he lied and lied and lied. Then he had this big Perry Mason moment where he blew up and started screaming at me.”
Mr Jones said the judge “couldn’t sanction me because she wasn’t willing to sanction him” and claimed his lawyer told him afterward: “If you would’ve done what Chris Mattei did, you would’ve been in jail guaranteed.”
He added: “Chris Mattei already has the trial rigged, he already has it where I can’t put on evidence, and then he screams at me for five minutes, and all I do is respond and say: ‘You’re an ambulance chaser, you’re a despicable person’ right back to him while he pretends that I’m the devil.”
Jones rants outside court
While Alex Jones was not in the room when his lawyer waived the right to cross-examination, the Infowars host did make an appearance outside the Waterbury, Connecticut, courthouse on Friday morning.
As he has twice already this week, Jones ranted about the basics of the case, saying he was found guilty by default despite there being “no evidence” he defamed the plaintiffs.
“That’s why I call this a show trial. It’s a trial for damages, not a trial where I’m able to put up evidence. That’s not the American way,” he fumed.
“There’s a saying: ‘It’s better that 10 guilty men go to prison than one innocent man go to jail.’ And I’m not perfect, I’ve made mistakes and I’ve apologised many times.
“But imagine the precedent-setting case, where they’re weaponising the judiciary and giving people defaults - after they comply with excruciating discovery - so that you can’t defend yourself, and then use the very evidence you gave them against you, but then you can’t even talk about that evidence.”
“This is basically as rigged as you can get.”
Jones will not face cross-examination
As the eighth day of the trial opened, Alex Jones’ attorney announced that he will not cross-examine his client at this time.
Attorney Norm Pattis waived his right to cross-examine, saying he hopes to “lower the temperature” in court and “streamline” the proceedings.
Jones will, however, take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence, Mr Pattis said.
Judge Barbara Bellis granted the request and called a recess until 11.30am.
At that point, lawyers for the plaintiffs will resume testimony with other witnesses.
