Liveupdated1659587400

Alex Jones trial - live: Infowars host says Sandy Hook shooting was 100% real

Jury began deliberating shortly before 5pm on Wednesday

Oliver O'Connell,Arpan Rai
Thursday 04 August 2022 05:30

Alex Jones lawyers accidentally sent his text messages to the prosecution

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has finished testifying in the defamation trial against him over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting massacre, which saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.

Testifying before the jury Jones said: “Especially since I’ve met the parents. It’s 100% real.” He was taken to court in Austin, Texas, by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box.

Jones is facing potential damages of up to $150m. The radio host underwent uncomfortable cross-examination on Wednesday morning when much of what he testified was refuted by the plaintiff’s attorney and he was asked if he was aware of what perjury was.

It also transpired that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team — this is now reportedly being sought by the House select committee looking into the events surrounding 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC, when Jones was in the city.

1659587400

Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives says psychiatrist

The parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them, a psychiatrist testified Monday at Jones’ defamation trial.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, have sued Jones and his media company Free Speech Systems over the harassment and threats they and other parents say they’ve endured for years while Jones and his Infowars website claimed the 2012 attack that killed 20 first graders and six school staffers was a hoax or faked.

“The overwhelming cause of their pain is what Jones is doing,” said Roy Lubit, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the plaintiffs to review the trauma faced by the parents.

Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives

A psychiatrist says that the parents of a Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victim live with a complex form of post-traumatic stress disorder and a constant fear that followers of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones will kill them

Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 05:30
1659582005

Report: Jan 6 probe to subpoena Alex Jones’ texts and emails obtained in Sandy Hook trial

The January 6 committee is preparing to subpoena Alex Jones’ texts and emails that were accidentally sent to an attorney for the Sandy Hook victims, according to a report.

Attorney Mark Bankston revealed he had mistakenly received a trove of thousands of Jones’ private communications during the Infowars founder’s defamation trial on Wednesday.

Within minutes of the stunning revelation, the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol began preparing to subpoena the messages, a source told Rolling Stone.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Jan 6 committee to subpoena Alex Jones' texts and emails obtained in Sandy Hook trial

The text messages were sent to a lawyer representing Sandy Hook families during Jones’ defamation trial

Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 04:00
1659578405

Jones’ attorney mistakenly sent two years of his text messages to opposing lawyer

Alex Jonesattorney accidentally sent two years of his text messages to the lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, a court has been told.

Mark Bankston, who represents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their ongoing defamation trial against Jones, made the stunning claim during cross-examination of the Infowars founder on Wednesday.

Bevan Hurley reports.

Alex Jones' attorney mistakenly sent two years of his text messages to rival lawyer

The stunning claim was made during the cross examination of Alex Jones on Wednesday

Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 03:00
1659574805

Watch: Sandy Hook victim’s mother confronts Alex Jones in court

Sandy Hook victim's mother confronts Alex Jones in court
Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 02:00
1659571205

Jones shakes his head as his Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.

Graeme Massie reports.

Alex Jones shakes head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court

Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin’s son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults who were massacred by a gunman in 2012

Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 01:00
1659567605

ICYMI: Jones berates reporter as ‘pirate’ outside Sandy Hook trial

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones berated a reporter outside of his defamation trial for spreading false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.

“You pretend to be a journalist, and you want to look at people like me so you can say you’re the good guy,” the Infowars host told Huffington Post journalist Sebastian Murdock.

Josh Marcus reports.

Alex Jones berates reporter as 'pirate' outside Sandy Hook trial

Right-wing Infowars host has been scolded for outbursts during trial

Oliver O'Connell4 August 2022 00:00
1659564905

Watch: Father of Sandy Hook victim testifies at Alex Jones trial

Father of Sandy Hook victim testifies at Alex Jones trial
Oliver O'Connell3 August 2022 23:15
1659563164

Judge Gamble tells the opposing teams that she requires one member of counsel from each side to be in the building at all times while the jury is deliberating.

The parties do not have to be present.

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2022 22:46
1659562767

Jury begins deliberations

The jury has been excused to begin their deliberations and can carry on until 5pm CT (6pm ET).

They will then break for the night until 9am CT tomorrow.

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2022 22:39
1659562376

The plaintiffs’ attorney Kyle Farrar is giving a final closing rebuttal.

“We’re still living Alex Jones’s conspiracy world,” he says, in which the plaintiffs are being weaponised, the jury was handpicked, and the judge is part of the Deep State.

“That’s the spin Jones wants to put on this verdict.”

“They called them [the plaintiffs] liars for 10 years to make money, and they’re calling them liars here to save money,” Mr Farrar says of the Jones defence argument to avoid a large financial compensation bill.

Mr Farrar adds that Jones’ apology is worth nothing because his attorney just said his client did nothing wrong.

Oliver O'Connell3 August 2022 22:32

