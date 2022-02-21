Man with gun arrested outside of ‘Baywatch’ actress Alexandra Daddario’s home

Los Angeles police arrested a Colorado man who allegedly showed up to Baywatch actress Alexandria Daddario’s home on Saturday.

LAPD officers were called to the home and found David Adam Cako, 24, of Colorado, whom they asked to leave. When the man refused, officers arrested him and searched his car, discovering a loaded handgun, according to police .

It is unclear whether Ms Daddario, who has starred in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and HBO’s The White Lotus, was present when Mr Cako arrived, according to TMZ .

The Independent has reached out to the actress for comment.

The 24-year-old man is currently in custody and faces a $35,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Times .

Business records indicate Mr Cako is a software consultant based in Denver, Colorado.

His social media profiles indicate he regularly blogged , sometimes with sexually explicit posts, and expressed opinions about big tech surveillance.

“In the future there will be so much surveillance they will have to make up news about fake people so there’s news,” he wrote in one recent post from this month.

The Independent has contacted Mr Cako for comment.