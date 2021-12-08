Liveupdated1638939612

Amazon down - latest updates: Company says it does not have ‘ETA for full recovery’

Follow the latest updates

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 08 December 2021 05:00
Comments

Related video: Texas blogger helps clear teachers’ Amazon wish lists

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

A variety of websites and services were hit by problems apparently because of issues with the underlying technology, which is provided by Amazon Web Services or AWS.

That included many of the world’s biggest apps and services, from Disney Plus and Tinder to Coinbase. Games were also hit, with PUBG and League of Legends seeming to go down.

It also hit other Amazon-owned services, including the Alexa voice assistant, the Kindle, Amazon Music and its Ring security cameras.

But it did not appear to be a problem in all locations. Amazon said the problems were in the “US-EAST-1” which is hosted in Virginia and serves areas nearby, meaning that people reliant on other parts of the AWS network may still be able to load services, though it might perform more slowly than usual.

Recommended

1638939599

Amazon suffered 27 outages in 12 months

In the past 12 months, users have experienced 27 outages on Amazon, according to a web tool reviewing website ToolTester.

Amazon was also among the top 20 websites to face the most amount of outages in the last 12 months in the United States.

Earlier in July, over 38,000 customers were affected due to a disruption on amazon’s online store service, that lasted for almost two hours.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 04:59
1638936024

The other Amazon outages, as covered by The Independent

The massive Amazon outage impacting businesses across the country isn’t the first such problem at the retail tech giant. It’s not even their first major service outage this year.

Here’s how The Independent has covered previous Amazon outages.

Massive Amazon Web Services outages hits companies across internet

Cloud-computing service is backbone to numerous companies across different industries

Amazon ‘missed out on $34m in sales during internet outage’

The e-commerce giant generates $9,615 in sales per second – but not when it’s website is down

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 04:00
1638935874

Delta, Southwest Airlines faced server issues due to outage

People trying to book flight tickets or change trips with Delta Air Lines had trouble connecting to the airline.

“Delta is working quickly to restore functionality to our AWS-supported phone lines,” said spokesperson Morgan Durrant, encouraging customers to use its website or mobile app instead.

Similarly, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines said it switched to West Coast servers after some airport-based systems were affected.

Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said there were no major disruptions to flights.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar8 December 2021 03:57
1638934404

One part of Amazon that’s not suffering? Its stock price

The Amazon Web Services outage may be hitting companies across the country, but Amazon’s stock price sure hasn’t been affected.

As of Tuesday evening, shares were up nearly 3 per cent.

A screen shot of Amazon’s stock price on 7 December, 2021.

(Screengrab of Google)
Josh Marcus8 December 2021 03:33
1638932604

Amazon Web Services outage Meme Report, Volume II

As important as The Independent’s award-winning journalism is to understanding the news, there are, of course, the memes to help round things out.

Here are the latest jokes on Twitter about the Amazon Web Services outage that you need to know:

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 03:03
1638930804

ICYMI: Amazon hit by technical problems, causing issues across internet

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

A variety of websites and services were hit by problems apparently because of issues with the underlying technology, which is provided by Amazon Web Services or AWS.

That included many of the world’s biggest apps and services, from Disney Plus and Tinder to Coinbase. Games were also hit, with PUBG and League of Legends seeming to go down. The Independent’s Andrew Griffin has full the story.

Amazon hit by major technical issues

Amazon Web Services, the shopping giant’s internet infrastructure arm, is experiencing technical issues that are echoing across much of the rest of the internet.

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 02:33
1638929304

Pizzagate truther trolls Amazon for AWS outage

You thought web servers were apolitical? Wrong!

Conservative provocateur Jack Posobiec, best known for promoting the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, trolled Amazon on Tuesday for its AWS outages, noting that conservative video-sharing site Rumble was still up and running.

“Rumble Video is functioning at 100% while Amazon Web Services is suffering a major outage,” he wrote on Tuesday. “Sorry, Bezos bros!”

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 02:08
1638927804

Amazon says it has found ‘root cause’ of some of its outages

It’s not exactly “Mission Accomplished,” but it’s a start.

Amazon announced it has “identified the root cause” and is “continuing to work towards resolution” of an issue at one of its Northern Virginia Amazon Web Services facilities, according to the official AWS Service Health Dashboard, as AWS outages hit companies across the country.

“Many services have already recovered, however we are working towards full recovery across services,” the company added.

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 01:43
1638926304

Amazon opens new ‘top secret’ AWS region for classified US government missions

There’s some other Amazon news that isn’t making as many headlines.

The company announced yesterday it is planning to open a new “top secret” region of its Amazon Web Services offerings to the US government. “AWS Top Secret-West is accredited to operate workloads at the Top Secret U.S. security classification level,” the company wrote on its site on Monday. “With two Top Secret Regions, customers in the U.S. defense, intelligence, and national security communities can deploy multi-Region architectures to achieve the highest levels of resiliency and availability essential to their most critical national security missions.”

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 01:18
1638924804

AWS outage hits Amazon close to home: at delivery warehouses

It’s not just Amazon customers who are experiencing AWS outages.

The company’s own delivery drivers have reported problems with the Flex app, used for tracking delivery operations, and another app the company uses for tracking employee time.

As a result, drivers across the country have been unable to log in and deliver Amazon boxes in states ranging from Florida to Minnesota, Motherboard reported.

Josh Marcus8 December 2021 00:53

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in