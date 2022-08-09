Jump to content
Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 17, who ‘may be at risk’, Delaware police says

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 09 August 2022 19:47
Delaware police have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl whose safety “may be at risk,” law enforcement has said.

The alert was issued at 8.12am on Tuesday for Taniyah Quail-Marker from Dover, Delaware, east of Washington, DC.

In a press release, Dover police said that Taniyah left the home of a relative at around midnight on Tuesday “with a male subject”.

“Attempts to contact Taniyah Quail-Marker or locate her have been unsuccessful,” police added.

The evidence that law enforcement has gathered so far suggests that her safety could be at risk and that “her missing status may not be voluntary,” police said.

The authorities said she’s around 5’04” and was last seen wearing a blue cookie monster shirt, with shorts and white crocs.

