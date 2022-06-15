Amber Heard was asked if she’ll tell her one-year-old daughter “everything” about the legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp during her first sitdown interview since the verdict came down in his favour.

Questioned by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie about how she views her future, Ms Heard said: “I get to be a mom. Like full time, where I don’t have to juggle calls with lawyers.”

“One day you may want to tell your daughter about this,” Ms Guthrie said. “Or have to tell your daughter about everything you’ve gone through. What would you want to say?”

“I think no matter what, it will mean something. I did the right thing,” Ms Heard said. “I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth.”

Ms Heard revealed last year that she secretly welcomed her first child via surrogate.

On 1 July 2021, the 35-year-old actor announced the news in an Instagram post where she shared a photo of her tenderly cradling her daughter, named Oonagh Paige, on her chest.

The Aquaman star wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Adding: “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

She concluded by revealing that her daughter was born on 8 April 2021. “Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” she disclosed.

The name Oonagh is of Greek, Scottish and Irish origin, and means “pure” or “holy”.

The second instalment of Ms Heard’s interview with Ms Guthrie aired Wednesday, two weeks after a jury handed down the verdict on 1 June this year in the defamation trial brought by Mr Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued his ex-wife for defamation over her 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor.

After six weeks of explosive testimony, the jury ultimately sided with Mr Depp, awarding him $8.35m in damages.