Amber Heard interview - live: Actor tells Today Show she stands by every word of testimony ‘until dying day’
Follow for the latest updates as Amber Heard appears on Today Show to talk about ex-husband Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has given her first interview since losing her multi-million dollar defamation battle against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Having sat down with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie last week, segments have been previewed on the Today show with the full interview scheduled for 8pm EST on 17 June.
Heard says she will stand by her testimony in the trial “to my dying day”, but with the trial played out on social media, she believes even the best-intentioned juror would’ve found it difficult to avoid.
Describing the trial as “humiliating” and that she felt “less than human”, Heard admits she did not feel confident ahead of the verdict but maintains she “spoke truth to power” and paid the price. She acknowledged that she and Depp looked like spoiled “Hollywood brats” to the average person, but maintains her case was about free speech.
Guthrie challenged Heard over her own actions in the relationship and she admitted doing and saying “horrible, regrettable things” but said she “always told the truth”.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a Washington Post op-ed. She pursued a $100m counterclaim, accusing him of conducting a “smear campaign” against her.
Savannah Guthrie grills Heard over audio ‘taunting’ Depp played at trial
Amber Heard was grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio that captured her “taunting” ex-husband Johnny Depp in her first interview since the jury handed down its verdict in their defamation trial.
The Aquaman actress spoke out about the case in an interview with NBC’s Today show, part of which aired on Tuesday morning.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Amber Heard is grilled by Savannah Guthrie over audio ‘taunting’ Johnny Depp
Aquaman actress spoke out about the case in an interview with NBC’s Today show, part of which aired on Tuesday morning
Heard makes Edward Scissorhands dig in new interview about trial
Amber Heard appeared to make a jibe about Edward Scissorhands during her first TV interview since the defamation trial brought by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp.
The Aquaman star discussed the verdict – which ruled in favour of Depp – in a new interview with NBC’s Today.
In the closing arguments, Depp’s lawyer claimed that Heard had been “acting” and described her testimony as the “performance of a lifetime”.
Responding to the clip, Heard replied: “Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I’m the performer?
Louis Chilton reports:
Amber Heard makes Edward Scissorhands dig in new interview about Johnny Depp trial
Actor was responding to the claim that she had delivered the ‘performance of a lifetime’ in court
Heard says she and Depp ‘were awful to each other'
Ms Guthrie interviewed Johnny Depp’s lawyers last week and tells Ms Heard that they think their client won the case because she did not take “responsibility for anything she did in the marriage”, whereas he was honest about his problems with drugs and alcohol.
“I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship, I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable to myself ways, I have so much regret,” says Ms Heard.
About the relationship she says: “It was ugly, and could be very beautiful, it was very, very toxic. We were awful to each other. I made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mistakes, but I’ve always told the truth.”
Heard challenged over starting physical fights with Depp
Ms Guthrie challenges Ms Heard about her own acts of physical violence during her relationship with Mr Depp, bringing up transcripts and audio recordings from the trial.
“You’re testifying and you’re telling me today, ‘I never started a physical fight,’ and here you are on tape saying you did.”
Ms Heard refers to her testimony that when a person is in an abusive relationship they can take the blame for things they shouldn’t and that things are not necessarily as black and white as one might think.
Pushed again about a similar piece of evidence in which she taunted Mr Depp about telling the world that he was a victim of abuse, she says: “20 second clips or the transcripts of them are not representative of the two or three hours [they] are excerpted from.”
Heard says she spoke ‘truth to power’ and paid price
Ms Guthrie asks about Ms Heard’s claim that the case was about the First Amendment right to free speech.
“The First Amendment... doesn’t protect lies that amount to defamation,” says the Today anchor.
Ms Heard responds that it is “a freedom to speak truth to power”.
“But ‘truth’ is the word... And that was the issue,” says Ms Guthrie.
Ms Heard responds: “And that’s all I spoke. I spoke it to power, and I paid the price.”
Amber Heard insists ‘I spoke truth to power’ in first post-trial interview
‘I spoke it to power and I paid the price,’ Amber Heard told the Today Show in an exclusive interview
Why Heard is speaking out now
A spokesperson for Heard offered responded to the news of her first TV interview in a statement to The Independent:
“Johnny Depp’s legal team blanketed the media for days after the verdict with numerous statements and interviews on television, and Depp himself did the same on social media.
“Ms. Heard simply intended to respond to what they aggressively did last week; she did so by expressing her thoughts and feelings, much of which she was not allowed to do on the witness stand.”
Heard admits she and Depp might look like ‘Hollywood brats’
Amber Heard has admitted that she understood how the public may view her and ex-husband Johnny Depp as “Hollywood brats”, in an interview with NBC Today Show.
David Taintor reports.
We look like ‘Hollywood brats,’ claims Amber Heard
’I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it’s covered and seeing it as Hollywood brats at their worst,’ Ms Heard says
Heard says she wishes she could say she felt confident before verdict
Asked if she felt confident on the day of the verdict, Ms Heard says: “I wish I could say yes to that. I want to say yes to you, but it wouldn’t be true.”
She adds: “Even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me, look me in the eye and tell me that on social media there’s been a fair representation.”
Heard felt ‘less than human’ during trial
On her personal experience during the seven weeks of the trial, she told Ms Guthrie on Today: “This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity.”
Heard: Even the most well-intentioned juror would’ve found it impossible to avoid social media
Ms Heard says she thinks “the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media.”
Asked by Ms Guthrie is she thought the jury saw the social media, she replies: “How could they not? I think even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies