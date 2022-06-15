Amber Heard has said that Johnny Depp fulfilled his promise for “global humiliation” and added that she’s “not a good victim”.

Savannah Guthrie of NBC News asked Ms Heard, “there’s a text message where Johnny promises total global humiliation for you. Do you feel like that came true?”

“I know he promised it, I testified to this,” Ms Heard said. “I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a likeable victim, I’m not a perfect victim, but when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as human and hear his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

A jury handed down the verdict on 1 June in the defamation trial between the former married couple, awarding Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages following Ms Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor.

The trial began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s March 2019 lawsuit. Mr Depp argued that Ms Heard defamed him in the op-ed titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp wasn’t named in the piece, his legal team argued that it contained a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they said was “categorically and demonstrably false”.

Mr Depp was awarded $10.35m in damages in total because Virginia state law caps punitive damages at $350,000. Ms Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages because of comments made by Mr Depp’s previous lawyer.