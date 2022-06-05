Johnny Depp verdict - live: Actor tells fans he’s ‘still in shock’ about win in Amber Heard trial
Depp verdict: Actor wins defamation trial as Heard awarded one counterclaim
Johnny Depp emerged the victor in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard following three days of deliberations by the jury, which also handed Heard a partial win in her countersuit.
Depp sued Heard for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She pursued a $100m counterclaim.
The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages (capped at $350,000). Heard was awarded $2m in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.
On Wednesday, the “humbled” actor thanked the jury for giving him his life back and said a new chapter was now beginning for him after six years. Currently playing gigs on a UK tour with Jeff Beck, the actor told fans he was “still in shock”.
In a statement, Heard expressed “disappointment beyond words” and said she was heartbroken, claiming the verdict was a “setback” for women.; She has decided to appeal the verdict and is “unable to pay” the damages.
Donald Trump Jr calls Depp ‘first man to win an argument with a woman’
Donald Trump Jr. has praised Johnny Depp as the “first man to win an argument with a woman” after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was awarded $10.35m in damages in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.
The eldest son of former president Donald Trump posted a meme on his Instagram page on Friday showing a photo of Mr Depp with his clenched fist held up in the air.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Sam Fender’s Johnny Depp pub selfie was a serious misstep
Sam Fender posted a selfie with Johnny Depp mere seconds after the verdict in his trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was announced.
Leonie Cooper reports why this move was a serious misstep in Fender’s career.
Kyle Rittenhouse: Depp win over Heard ‘fueling’ his plan to sue media for defamation
Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his own plans to file defamation suits.
In August 2020, Mr Rittenhouse fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
He was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide.
Mr Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused a number of individuals and media outlets of “defaming” him.
Heard lawyer says ‘enormous amount of evidence was suppressed’ in trial
A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has spoken out following the verdict to say that “an enormous amount of evidence was suppressed” during the weeks-long trial.
Attorney Elaine Bredehoft appeared on The Today Show on Thursday morning, hours after a jury determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse.
The jury also found in favour of one of three claims in Ms Heard’s countersuit, determining that Mr Depp’s lawyer had called her abuse allegations against her ex-husband a hoax.
Megan Sheets reports:
How much do Depp and Amber Heard owe each other?
Johnny Depp has prevailed in his $50m (£40m) defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard over accusations of domestic abuse.
A seven-person civil jury in Virginia found that Ms Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts star when she implied he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.
The jury also upheld one of Ms Heard’s three claims in a $100m countersuit against Mr Depp and his lawyer, who had called her original allegations in 2016 an “ambush” and “a hoax”.
Neither side got the full amount they wanted.
Io Dodds reports:
Washington Post adds editor’s note to Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed
Following the verdict in the dueling defamation suits filed by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp, the op-ed at the centre of his claim against her has been amended.
The Washington Post has added an editor’s note to the article bylined by Ms Heard and originally published in both print and online on 18 December 2018.
Will Johnny Depp return to Pirates franchise after winning defamation trial?
In late 2019, it was announced that Disney would be moving forward in developing a script for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
At the time, it hadn’t formally been announced whether Johnny Depp would be attached to the new project.
Here’s what we know about the future of the franchise:
What are Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict
Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said her client will appeal the verdict, which largely favoured Mr Depp. The Independent’s Clémence Michallon speaks to three attorneys about Ms Heard’s potential avenues.
Each count the Depp-Heard jurors considered
As a public figure, Johnny Depp faced a high bar to win his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. According to seven unanimous jurors, he cleared it.
Depp’s victory was not absolute, though. Jurors also concluded that part of Heard’s counterclaim had merits.
Here is a look at each count jurors considered:
