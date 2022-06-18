Amber Heard news - live: Actor says speaking out about Depp’s alleged sexual violence is ‘scariest thing’
Follow for the latest updates on the aftermath of the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp trial
Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp
Amber Heard has described speaking out about alleged sexual violence as the “scariest, most intimidating thing” in her first interview since a jury ruled against her in her defamation case with ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Ms Heard’s full interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie aired on Dateline on Friday night, where the Aquaman actor claimed that a “binder” of therapist’s notes and text messages could have led jurors to reach a different verdict.
In one of the messages, Ms Heard appeared to tell her therapist that Mr Depp “did a number on me tonight”.
Mr Depp has denied ever abusing Ms Heard.
The messages were not allowed as evidence in the case after the judge ruled them inadmissible.
On Thursday, Mr Depp’s team responded to Ms Heard’s interview saying: “It’s unfortunate that while Johnny is looking to move forward with his life, the defendant and her team are back to repeating, reimagining and re-litigating matters that have already been decided by the court and a verdict that was unequivocally decided by a jury in Johnny’s favor.”
What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Depp?
Heard’s decision to give her first post-verdict interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is interesting - given the broadcaster’s husband’s links to Depp.
The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains:
What is Savannah Guthrie’s connection to Johnny Depp?
NBC anchor hosting sitdown with actress after defamation trial defeat despite the former’s husband being directly involved in case
Heard interview comes as appeal looms
The day after the verdict was handed down on 1 June, Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft said her client “absolutely” will appeal.
Here’s what three attorneys who spoke to The Independent’s Clémence Michallon said about her potential avenues for appeal:
What attorneys say about Amber Heard’s options to appeal Johnny Depp verdict
Ms Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has said her client will appeal the verdict, which largely favoured Mr Depp. Clémence Michallon speaks to three attorneys about Ms Heard’s potential avenues
Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again
Heard revealed her fear that Depp could sue her for defamation again during her interview with Ms Guthrie.
“I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing,” she said. “Which is what I guess a defamation lawsuit is meant to do, it’s meant to take your voice.”
The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports:
Amber Heard says she fears Johnny Depp will sue her again
‘I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, it will present another opportunity for silencing’
Trial juror says Heard’s ‘ice cold’ testimony perceived as ‘crocodile tears’
A juror in Depp and Heard’s defamation trial broke his silence this week to reveal that her “ice cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.
The male juror, whose name and juror number was not released, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview airing Thursday morning that the jury found the Aquaman actress’s emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the former couple’s doomed relationship.
Rachel Sharp has the latest:
Johnny Depp trial juror says he believed Amber Heard’s was ‘crocodile tears’
‘All of us were very uncomfortable… she would answer one question and she would be crying and two seconds later she would turn ice cold… some of us used the expression “crocodile tears”,’ says the male juror
Heard shares anguish from testifying on alleged sexual assault in court
Expanding on the intense media pressure around the trial, Heard told Ms Guthrie about the difficulties of airing her sexual assault allegations in front of the busy court.
“In that courtroom I am testifying about sexual assault and domestic violence next to a jury, in front of a whole packed courtroom of people who were expressing their vocal support [for Depp] and disdain for me,” she explained.
Depp has always denied the allegations of assault made against him.
The Independent’s Leonie Cooper reports:
Amber Heard shares anguish from testifying on alleged sexual assault in court
Heard discussed speaking in front of a courtroom full of people who were expressing their ‘disdain’ for her
Heard discusses ‘barricades’ and ‘protected entrance’ she used to enter court
Heard opened up to Ms Guthrie about the protective measures that were implemented for her during the trial.
“Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,” she explained.
“They had to establish barricades to protect me so I could drive into a protected entrance of the courthouse. Every single day that’s how I walked in the court.”
Further, she commented on her lawyers fighting to keep TV cameras out of the court.
The Independent’s Inga Parkel has more:
Amber Heard discusses ‘barricades’ and ‘protected entrance’ used to enter courthouse
‘Every single day I passed city blocks lined with people holding signs saying things that I couldn’t repeat on television,’ actor explained
Heard says she has ‘binder’ of notes about abuse
Describing evidence that a judge blocked at the trial, Heard told Ms Guthrie how her doctor kept contemporaneous notes of the physical abuse she suffered while married to Depp.
“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011, from the very beginning of my relationship, that were taken by my doctor who I was reporting the abuse to,” said Heard.
Ms Guthrie and her reporting team at NBC looked at the notes to confirm what Heard had been telling her therapist since 2012.
The Independent’s Amanda Whiting reports:
Amber Heard claims she has ‘binder’ of notes about physical abuse from Johnny Depp
The actor says she told her therapist about the abuse starting in 2011
Heard grilled over being ‘caught in a lie’ about donating $7m divorce settlement
Heard was grilled by Ms Guthrie about being “caught in a lie” over her pledge to donate her $7m divorce settlement to charity in a portion of the NBC interview aired earlier this week.
Ms Guthrie pointed out discrepancies between her pledge and the actual payments made, questioning whether this raised doubts about her “credibility” among the jury.
“Do you think to the jurors sitting there that was you getting caught in a lie?” probed Ms Guthrie, whose husband works for Mr Depp’s legal team.
Ms Heard defended the furore over the charitable donation, saying that the trial was used to try to paint her as “a liar” and arguing that she shouldn’t have had to pledge her entire settlement in the first place for people to believe her accusations of abuse against her ex-husband.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Amber Heard grilled by Savannah Guthrie over pledge to donate $7m divorce settlement
Aquaman actress came under intense scrutiny during the six-week defamation trial after it emerged that she had not yet donated the full $7m settlement to charity
Heard insists she never instigated violence
Grilled by Ms Guthrie over audio played in court featuring Heard admitting to hitting Depp, the Aquaman actor repeated her claim that she never instigated violence.
“I never had to instigate it, I responded to it,” she said.
“When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal, as I testified to, you have to adapt, you adopt strategies to cope with it, and if it meant, as I testified to, if it meant the difference between a broken nose or a sore cheek, I would do it.”
The Independent’s Louis Chilton has more:
Amber Heard says she ‘responded’ to violence but ‘never had to instigate it’
‘When you’re living in violence and it becomes normal, you have to adapt, you adopt strategies to cope with it’
Amber Heard’s interview with Savannah Guthrie finally aired in full on a special episode of Dateline earlier this evening (17 June). Clips from the interview had been released throughout the week on NBC and Peacock, but the hour-long version has now been released. In the interview Heard claimed that text messages she sent to father were evidence of physical abuse from Johnny Depp. Read more here, from The Independent’s Amanda Whiting.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.