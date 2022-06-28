✕ Close Train carrying 243 passengers derails near Kansas City, Missouri

Three people have been killed and at least 50 injured when an Amtrak train carrying 243 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday.

Lt Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press conference that at least three people had died, two of whom were on the train and one of whom was in the truck.

The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 1:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak.

Photos emerged of the crash showing passengers crawling out of windows and lining the side of the tracks while waiting to be recovered.

“There are approximately 243 passengers on board with early reports of injuries,” company officials said. “Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.”

The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two others suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers hit a vehicle in rural California.