NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels dies of lung cancer at 71

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
,Clémence Michallon
Thursday 08 September 2022 14:41
<p>NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died of lung cancer at 71</p>

NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died of lung cancer at 71

(Screenshot / YouTube / Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame)

NPR foreign correspondent Anne Garrels has died of lung cancer at the age of 71.

Ms Garrels passed away on Wednesday, according to NPR, which she joined in 1988 after a decade at ABC working in TV news, serving as bureau chief in Moscow and Central America.

Her career saw her report from the Soviet Union, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Chechnya, among other locations. After the Iraq War began in 2003, Ms Garrels became one of 16 American correspondents who stayed in the country while not embedded with US troops, The New York Times noted, and she was one of few reporters who remained in Bagdhad.

“She was relentless, just relentless,” NPR correspondent Deborah Amos told The New York Times of Ms Garrels. “She took every risk you could take.”

More follows...

