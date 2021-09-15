Anti-vaxx US radio host who mocked AIDS victims dies of Covid-19 complications

A self-styled “right-wing religious fanatic’’ radio host from Colorado has died due to complications from Covid-19, according to reports.

Bob Enyart, 62, was both a pastor at the Denver Bible Church and a talk radio host on Bob Enyart Live. During the pandemic, he became notable for his extreme anti-vaccination stance.

On his show, Enyart called for a vaccine boycott “to further increase social tension and put pressure on the child killers”.

His anti-vaccine views were shared on his website, which read: “Bob and Cheryl Enyart have sworn off taking the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson vaccines because, as those firms admit, they tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies.”

Enyart was a spokesperson for the group American Right to Life, which describes itself as “abolition wing of the pro-life movement”, for 28 years.

This claim is believed to stem from the use of cell lines originating from an aborted fetus in the 1970s. According to medical professionals, the connection to the original cells is distant. It is a common practice in many medical procedures, such as vaccinations and cancer treatment.

In December 2020, the Vatican, which is also pro-life, said taking covid vaccines was “morally acceptable”.

His wife, Cheryl Enyart, also contracted Covid, however no update has been provided about her condition. News of their diagnosis emerged in August after their son Dominic Enyart posted it online.

As well as espousing anti-vaccination views, Enyart also said covid “mitigation efforts appear to be worse than the disease” on his show in May 2020.

In October 2020, Enyart, through his church, sued the state over its Covid rules, which prompted the US District Court to allow a temporary restraining order regarding wearing masks at religious services, among other social distancing rules, such as limits on gatherings.

At the time of the ruling, he said: “We were so thankful that a federal court would recognise our God-given right to worship him, our creator, without the government interfering”.

Vaccinations were not the first topic he was controversial about. In the 1990s, friends and families of people who died due to AIDs campaigned for his television show Bob Enyart Live, which later became a radio show, to be taken off air after he referred to victims of the disease as “sodomites”.

In addition to this, Enyart would recite their obituaries while Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust played in the background. The band’s singer, Freddie Mercury, died due to complications from AIDs.