AOC deletes tweet mocking Elon Musk for ‘stop hitting on me’ comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to delete a tweet mocking SpaceX founder and billionaire Elon Musk after he accused her of “hitting on” him following an attack on “billionaire(s) with an ego problem”.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted on Friday that she was tired of a “billionaire with an ego problem” who controlled a “massive communications platform” for enabling the right, but not name the person or company behind her message.

She wrote: “Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc (because) some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special”.

Although it was unclear who Ms Ocasio-Cortez was referring to, Mr Musk responded by tweeting: “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”, in apparent acknowledgment that he was “a billionaire with an ego problem”.

The Democrat allegedly hit back by tweeting: “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok”, in an apparent reference to the Meta CEO and Facebook founder, who has an estimated wealth of $74bn, according to Bloomberg.

Although the tweet was later deleted, Ms Ocasio-Cortez followed-up on Saturday by tweeting: “like I said, ego problems”, further mocking the new Twitter owner.

Mr Musk, whose $249bn net worth makes him the world’s wealthiest individual, agreed to take control of Twitter on Monday with a $44bn deal to buy the San Fransisco-based firm.

He was widely rebuked by Twitter users for his “stop hitting on me” comments, despite receiving an apparent endorsement from Texas senator Ted Cruz, who used flame emojis to show his support for Mr Musk.

The Republican did not include Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s reply mocking Mr Musk in his tweet, however.

“This website is free, unless you’re Musk, in which case it costs $44 billion and a bruised ego,” one social media user wrote following the exchange.

The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO has pledged to make Twitter a better platform for “free speech”, in comments attracting praise from many well known faces on the right including Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, who began tweeting again this week following the takeover.