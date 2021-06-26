AP News Digest 5:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

_________________________

COMPLETE OUR SURVEY

_________________________

How can we help you plan your coverage more effectively? Let us know here.

_____________

TOP STORIES

_____________

GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd whose dying gasps under Chauvin’s knee led to the biggest outcry against racial injustice in the U.S. in generations. The punishment — which fell short of the 30 years prosecutors had requested — came after Chauvin broke his more than yearlong silence in court to offer condolences to the Floyd family. By Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski. SENT: 1,380 words, photos, video. WITH: GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-FLOYD-FAMILY-REACTION — Some of George Floyd’s family members on Friday called Derek Chauvin’s 22 1/2-year sentence for murder in his death insufficient, while others expressed optimism that it would be an impetus for change. SENT: 210 words, photos; GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-CHAUVIN’S-MOTHER — The mother of the former Minneapolis police officer being sentenced Friday in George Floyd’s death told the judge that her son is a “quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man” who should not receive a lengthy sentence. SENT: 380 words, photos; GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-NEW-TRIAL-DENIED -- Judge rejects Chauvin request for new trial in Floyd death. SENT: 260 words, photo.

Find more stories on the Derek Chauvin trial here. In addition, a separate George Floyd Officer-Trial Advisory has moved.

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI — The tortuous wait for word of nearly 160 people unaccounted for after an oceanfront condominium building collapsed near Miami, killing at least four, is taking a toll on relatives who can do little but pray and hope their loved ones will somehow be found alive in an increasingly dire hunt for survivors. By Terry Spencer. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, videos. With BUILDING-COLLAPSE-WHAT_HAPPENED — Theories abound on why a Florida condo high-rise collapsed; BUILDING-COLLAPSE-MIAMI-VICTIMS — Victims in Miami condo collapse came from around the world (both sent).

Find more stories on the collapse near Miami here.

TRUMP — Former President Donald Trump will return to the rally stage this weekend, holding his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House as he makes good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 760 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN — President Joe Biden on Friday promised Afghanistan’s top leaders a “sustained” partnership even as he moves to accelerate winding down the United States’ longest war amid escalating Taliban violence. By Lolita C. Baldor, Robert Burns and Aamer Madhani. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

_______________________________

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

_______________________________

GEORGE-FLOYD-OFFICER-TRIAL-GIRLFRIEND — Floyd girlfriend seeks ‘evening of nonviolence’ in Minnesota. SENT: 120 words, photos.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN-ASSOCIATE — Ghislaine Maxwell loses bid to ban depositions from trial. SENT: 480 words.

AIRPORT-INTRUDER — Man jumps from moving plane at Los Angeles airport. SENT:

COLOMBIA-PRESIDENT_ATTACK — Helicopter carrying Colombia’s president attacked; all safe. SENT: 310 words, photos.

___________________________

VIRUS OUTBREAK

___________________________

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — They tried grocery giveaways and lotteries for new cars and apartments. But an ambitious plan of vaccinating 30 million Russians by mid-June still has fallen short by a third. So now, many regional governments across the vast country are making some workers get vaccinated and requiring shots to enter certain businesses, like restaurants. By Daria Litvinova. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEXICO — After months of closing temporary hospital spaces as the coronavirus pandemic receded, Mexico has announced it will re-open two temporary wards to handle a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. SENT: 160 words, photos.

________________________

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

________________________

CONGRESS-INFRASTRUCTURE — President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal has been thrown in doubt as Republican senators said they felt “blindsided” by his insistence that it must move in tandem with his bigger package. The White House doubled down on the strategy, meanwhile, saying it should have come as no surprise. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

ELECTI0N-2020-ARIZONA-AUDIT — Technology consultants hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to probe the 2020 election have finished counting and photographing nearly 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County. SENT: 570 words.

__________________

INTERNATIONAL

__________________

YEMEN-FATHER-DAUGHTER — Among the growing number of graves of the war dead in the cemetery of the Yemeni city of Marib, one tombstone stands out. It has two “martyrs” listed — a father and his young daughter. SENT: 770 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-SYRIA — With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution. SENT: 830 words, photos.

____________

NATIONAL

_____________

TRUMP-LEGAL-TROUBLES — Manhattan prosecutors are considering filing criminal charges soon against Donald Trump’s company, stemming from a long-running investigation into the former president’s business dealings. SENT: 570 words, photo,

POLICE-SHOOTING-HAWAII-TEEN-KILLED — Three Honolulu police officers have appeared in court to face charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Micronesian boy, the first cases of their kind against law enforcement in the city in more than 40 years. SENT: 750 words, photos.

COLORADO-POLICE-SHOOTING — Johnny Hurley was hailed by police as a hero for shooting and killing a gunman they say had killed one officer and expressed hatred for police in a Denver suburb. But when another officer rushed in to respond and saw Hurley holding the suspect’s AR-15, he shot Hurley, killing him, police revealed. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SCOTT-PETERSON-JURY-MISCONDUCT — A woman who eagerly sought to be a juror in the murder trial of Scott Peterson and who voted to sentence him to death committed misconduct by not disclosing she had been a crime victim, defense attorneys said Friday in their bid for a new trial. SENT: 720 words, photo,

SEX_EDUCATION_ARIZONA — The Republican-controlled Legislature has sent a contentious sex education bill that was previously vetoed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey back to his desk after it was stripped of language he objected to that would have prevented young children from being taught how to avoid or report sexual abuse. SENT:

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE — Seattle has only hit 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) three times in recorded history. The National Weather Service says the city could top triple digits several times in the coming days and may eclipse the all-time record of 103 F on Monday. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

__________________

ENTERTAINMENT

__________________

TV-DAYTIME-EMMYS — The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek, honoring the beloved “Jeopardy!” host and the show seven months after his death. Trebek won as game show host and “Jeopardy!” earned game show honors. SENT: 570 words, photos.

_________

SPORTS

_________

HKN—STANLEY CUP-LOOKAHEAD — The Stanley Cup Final begins Monday when the Montreal Canadiens visit the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. It’s the first final between two Eastern Conference teams in 41 years. The Canadiens and Lightning have met twice in the previous seven playoffs. Each was a first- or second-round series. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 760 words, photos by 3 a.m. With HKN—Islanders-Lightning; HKN—Canadiens Advance (sent).

BKN—HAWKS-BUCKS — MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks knew the key to tying the Eastern Conference finals was making sure Trae Young didn’t take over again. They did all that and more. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 770 words, photos.

__________________

HOW TO REACH US

___________________

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, (ext. 7636). Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport(at)ap.org or call 844-777-2006.