Two Arkansas deputies charged with civil rights violations for violent arrest of man outside convenience store
Levi White and Zachary King are facing up to ten years in prison
Two law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video in August.
US Marshals arrested both Levi White and Zachary King on Tuesday morning and transported them to the federal courthouse in Fort Smith — the conclusion of a months-long investigation into the August incident in which Mr White, Mr King, and Mulberry police officer Thell Riddle were seen beating Randal Worcester while he was on the ground.
A federal grand jury indicted both Mr White and Mr King, who were fired from their positions with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in October.
In the video, Mr Worcester is seen pinned to the ground by three officers who take turns beating and kicking him. Police claimed that Mr Worcester had threatened an employee of the convenience store before riding his bicycle over to Mulberry and attacking a sheriff’s deputy.
But the FBI investigating the case and the grand jury ultimately impaneled felt that Mr White and Mr King had crossed a legal red line.
“Officers have to be able to follow that training and put it into practice,” then-Gov Asa Hutchinson said of the officers, calling their behavior “reprehensible.”
