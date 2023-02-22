Five dead after plane crashes near airport in Little Rock, Arkansas (KATV)

Five people were killed as a small plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Arkansas, say officials.

The Little Rock Police Department say that a twin-engine plane went down in an area between the city’s airport and the 3M Little Rock plant on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the plane was a twin-engine BE20 departing the airport for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

The FAA stated that the plane had five people onboard, and deputies at the scene said there were no survivors found, reported KARK.

The area near the airport saw strong wind gusts around the time of the crash, according to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Pat Walker, who said there were winds of up to 46mph.